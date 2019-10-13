



Can you believe there are people out there who are truly, actually happy with their skin and hair? Like, all the time? Ha! We’re not kidding, though. Those people exist, on this very planet, and we’d say that there are about 3,000 of them. How do we know? Well, that’s how many stellar reviews we’re seeing for this all-in-one oil!

Want to be included in that number? We know we do — more than anything! Luckily for Us, we don’t have to go through any trials and tribulations or spend hundreds of dollars to do so. We don’t even have to spend $15. We just need to add this rosehip seed oil right into our Amazon cart and wait for it to arrive on our doorstep. It’s even on Prime!

See it: Get the PURA D’OR Organic Rosehip Seed Oil for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2019, but are subject to change.

Happy shoppers are amazed by this way this PURA D’OR oil has transformed their face, body and hair, calling the results miraculous. They can’t stop finding new uses for it either. One mentioned that it’s even been a blessing for relieving hangnail pain! So many reviewers are reporting that their skin hasn’t looked this great in years and that their hair is now silky smooth since trying this product. Even after just one use they were floored by the results. Scars, both new and old, are fading, acne is disappearing and dryness is turning into enviable dewiness. Even shoppers who have used much more expensive rosehip seed oils in the past say this one works just as well, if not even better!

This oil is 100% natural, pure and organic. If you’ve been driven away by oils in the past, there’s a good chance they were filled with harmful chemicals and artificial fragrances, but this one will change your entire point of view. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free and hypoallergenic. Plus, it’s made in the USA!

Rosehip seed oil is a beauty powerhouse. It’s loved by dermatologists and estheticians everywhere because it’s bursting with skin-saving antioxidants, vitamins and essential fatty acids. It may restore lost elasticity to our face, diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, all the while fading hyperpigmentation and acne scars. It also claims to stimulate collagen production and restore our skin’s pH balance so it’s happy, hydrated and healthy!

As for the rest of our body, this oil also claims to treat a large array of skin conditions, including rashes, scars and stretch marks. When it comes to our hair, it may target our frizz, breakage, dullness and dryness at the root, soothing and healing our scalp so our locks can grow in soft and lustrous. It’s safe for color-treated hair too!

This non-greasy oil comes in a convenient pump bottle that keeps the formula from becoming contaminated and keeps Us from spilling it everywhere. Use it daily, massaging into skin for one minute and into the scalp before shampooing for two minutes. Then just watch (and feel!) as the powers of science and nature combine to create a happier, more youthful you!

