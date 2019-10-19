Master a New Language for As Low As $6 a Month With Rosetta Stone





Remember how excited we were to be bilingual back in our school days? We went into our foreign languages classes thinking we’d be speaking like locals in no time, but yet here we are, years later, struggling to remember basic conjugations and everyday vocabulary words!

It’s much easier to learn a second language when you’re really young, but what happens if you’ve seemingly missed your chance? Or what if you’re looking to learn a third language — or a fourth? Whether it’s to communicate with others, to expand our travel or professional opportunities or just to learn for the sake of fun, there has to be something we can do to make it happen. We’re not talking vocabulary memorization apps or expensive and time-consuming classes, here. We’re talking a program that truly immerses us and makes learning a new language as easy as one, two, three (or uno, dos, tres)!

See it: Sign up for Rosetta Stone for 50% off, starting as low as $6 per month!

Rosetta Stone offers 25 language options, a few of which are even country-specific. We can learn anything from Korean to Polish to even British English! How do we know that Rosetta Stone won’t let us down like every other program we’ve tried? Well, we can first take its 80,000 reviews and 4.8-star rating into account. There’s also the fact that top organizations use it — including NASA!

Rosetta Stone uses a Dynamic Immersion method to help us learn, surrounding us with a new language by way of interactive activities and contextual lessons. This way, we can see the way these words and phrases are used in the real world. With other programs, we’re left dumbfounded the second we have to have a conversation with a native speaker and they aren’t sticking to exact textbook phrases. Rosetta Stone, however, teaches us to truly be conversational — with exquisite pronunciation too, thanks to TruAccent, its patented speech recognition engine!

We’ve barely even begun to list all of the reasons this language-learning program is so magnifique. One thing we love is how there are 10-minute lessons, so we can always find time to squeeze one into our day, even if it’s just during our commute to work. The award-winning app doesn’t even require data, so we’re set wherever we are. Another thing we’re so excited about is just how fun this program is. It even has scavenger hunt challenges! That is infinitely cooler than filling out repetitive worksheets ever was.

You would think a program this successful and intricate would come with a hefty price tag, but that’s not the case at all. There are plans going from 3 months up to 24 months, and the longer the plan we choose, the less it costs per month. Even the shortest plan is only $12 per month, while the longest cuts that price in half, bringing it down to just $6!

Imagine this: You’re traveling to the country you’ve always wanted to visit. You have no translator, no tour group and no strict itinerary to follow. You can do and go wherever you want. The locals compliment your accent and ask if you used to live there. And, best of all, you can find all of the best shopping spots with ease, minus the tourist markups. That’s the magic of Rosetta Stone, and that’s why we’re signing up today!

