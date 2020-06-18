Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re royal-obsessed and in need of some new summer reading material, get excited — because we may have found your next book. The revelations that Prince William had concerns over Prince Harry’s budding romance with Meghan Markle, and the tension it caused between the brothers, are revealed in an explosive new book, Royals at War. The exposé by authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tilett gives a forensic account of how Meghan’s arrival eventually led to the biggest royal scandal of the last century.

In the book, Howard and Tillett suggest that Harry was drawn to his future wife’s “confidence, commitment, drive and ambition” because “subconsciously he was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age.” But while Harry was smitten, the rest of the staid, austere and privileged family was suspicious at first.

Pre-order your copy of Royals at War, released on June 30, 2020, now! Available as a hardcover or Kindle digital download!

In a diplomatic mediation, William took his younger sibling aside and offered quiet words of caution, asking: “Is she the right one?” according to an account from insiders in a new book. Sources reveal how members of the royal family questioned Harry’s choice when he first started dating Meghan in 2016. Soon after she accompanied Harry on a trip to Botswana, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is reported to have warned Harry to take things slowly.

“She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate,” writes Howard.

William allegedly warned Harry that the family didn’t know Meghan’s intentions and background. In response to the meddling, Howard discloses, Harry accused his brother of trying to ruin his relationship. But in the book, Howard and Tillett reveal that Harry’s misgivings were unfounded. Indeed, many royal officials were fans of Meghan. After a meeting of senior royals that Meghan attended, one well-placed aide remarked: “All their IQs put together would not equal hers.”

Another source explained: “It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any.”

As Howard concludes: “The rifts that eventually opened up in the royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended.”

