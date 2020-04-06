For many of us, working from home is taking a toll on our body. Sure, it’s nice to sleep in a little longer and keep our cozy clothes on all day, but…the pain. You know the pain. The kind you get from sitting at your desk all day without a proper office chair. Anyone else sitting on a pillow placed atop a dining room chair? Even if you do have a computer chair at home, it’s probably not the kind meant for eight-hour days!

Buying a new chair, however, is probably not in the cards right now. Office-quality chairs are expensive, not to mention bigger than some spaces may allow for. But you know what? That’s okay. You don’t need a new chair, and there’s no reason to create a major dent in your wallet. What you need is this contouring seat cushion!

Get the ROYI Memory Foam Wedge Cushion for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This life-changing cushion is definitely a must for your at-home desk chair, but you’ll use it long past this specific period of time. Its machine-washable velour cover has a built-in carry handle so you can easily bring it in the car, on a plane, to your actual office or even just to your kitchen table. It has an anti-slip bottom specifically made for different types of surfaces!

This ROYI cushion has over 500 reviews from happy shoppers who say they’ve been using theirs for years without needing a replacement. They’re so impressed with the materials, the workmanship and the design, and they say it’s made a huge difference in their daily comfort and has been a tremendous help for their pain!

This cushion has an ergonomic design shaped to contour to your body’s pressure points, distributing your weight evenly across your seat. This may mean instant relief from lower back pain, hip pain, numbness, herniated discs, tailbone injuries, hemorrhoids and pressure sores. It also claims to restore your spine’s natural lumbar curve so your posture is on point. Plus, there’s a cut-out in the middle for enhanced breathability and comfort if your body requires it!

We’re starting to feel better just looking at this cushion, and we know we’ll be using it even when work hours are over. Just imagine taking a seat on this after a tough living room workout or completing some tedious house chores. Or how about a little seated meditation to remind yourself that you’re okay? Because you are. This cushion does it all!

