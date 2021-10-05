Ruby Slider Reviews: The One Household Item That You’re Missing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your house is fully furnished, decorated, the whole nine yards. Everything is just the way you like it, but one simple thing could be fixed: those gorgeous hardwood floors that keep getting scraped up from your furniture. It’s a tale as old as time itself, but you still can’t seem to fix it.

You want to keep those pristine floors open so people can admire them, but it hurts a little every time you hear a chair scrape against the floor. If you have children floating around the house, it is even harder to hear the chairs banging around, leaving gashes on the floor.

However, there is one product that can fix all of these problems: enter Ruby Sliders. These sleek sliders are meant to be hidden, doing all the work without you even hearing a peep. By purchasing these sliders, you are entering a world where you don’t have to worry about your floors tarnishing.

The Gift That Keeps on Giving: How Sliders Will Change Your Home

Normal sliders for chairs can be unsightly and awkward to use. Ruby Sliders are great because the snug fit flexible body and a nano weaved felt will not tarnish over time. Instead, these sliders will fasten like a glove around any base of a leg, no matter what shape or size they are.

It is rare that sliders fit your furniture and don’t take away from the beauty of the room. It is even rarer that the sliders don’t tarnish after years of dragging your chairs all over the floor. Yet, the Ruby Sliders do all of that and more.

The flexible detailing allows for a minimalistic appearance; you won’t even know that they’re there unless you’re really looking for them. You no longer need to worry about your sliders stealing from the whole ambiance of the room: these will go unnoticed to the naked eye.

However, their impact will never go unnoticed. You will be able to move someone sitting in the chair with such ease you will think you’re the Hulk. You won’t have to worry about a thing with these sliders.

Getting Ruby Sliders will change the way you think about decorating your home.

Silent, Sleek and Superior: Why Ruby Sliders Go Above and Beyond

The difference between a good slider and a Ruby Slider is that the Ruby Slider can mold to your chair leg. This fastens the slider to the piece of furniture of your choosing, and then you can forget about it. It’s all in the design.

While a basic slider resembles a coaster and can be very obvious, the Ruby Slider is made to be hidden. It does its job in silence, making sure you don’t even hear the chair moving across the floor.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that we are absolutely obsessed with these sliders because they save us from having to purchase an expensive rug as a barrier for our floors. You won’t have to think twice about putting your wooden chair directly on the ground.

When you pull out a chair from a table, you can normally hear the scrape across the ground as it makes its way. However, the Ruby Sliders boast an almost noiseless experience that rivals have yet to match. You will adore the silence instead of cringing at the thought of your floors getting dinged up in the process.

These sliders are exceptional for protecting those areas in the kitchen like your cabinets that get marked up from chairs floating around. They provide a barrier between the furniture and the surrounding surfaces due to their groundbreaking design and technology, making them an easy purchase for you.

The Reviews Don’t Lie: People Are Loving Ruby Sliders

There is a reason that Ruby Sliders are garnering rave reviews from everyone who purchases them. These sliders are super easy to use, so you won’t have to fuss over them. Simply flip over your chair and slide the product onto the leg. From there, the slider will attach, and you are ready to go.

Not only do people love Ruby Sliders because they are easy to use, but they also come in bulk. This allows you to get a large amount of them at a discounted price, so you can cover every chair or bed frame in your house with just one simple purchase. By investing in Ruby Sliders now, you are preparing yourself to save thousands of dollars in floor repair in the future.

There are thousands of ways that your furniture can betray your floors if you aren’t protecting them. However, the Ruby Sliders cover all the bases without sacrificing. You won’t have to settle for anything less than the absolute best sliders on the market.

Fans of the product praise it for the clear design, not taking away from the beauty of the furniture. Instead, they enjoy a product that stays out of sight while saving the quality of their floors and furniture. Reviews guarantee that you will love the easy design and functionality when using Ruby Sliders in your home.

See what reviewers are talking about with Ruby Sliders.

Making Your Life Easier One Slider at a Time

The constant struggle of dragging furniture across your hardwood floors is real, and Ruby Sliders heard your complaints. They make it easy to push a heavy object across the floor without worrying about the furniture damaging the floors in the process. Ruby Sliders noiselessly glide across any floor surface with ease.

A product like this can change the entire dynamic of your home, for you no longer have to worry about whether or not you can get that dresser out of the house without puncturing a hole in the floor. It will allow you to worry about other household tasks instead!

Another great thing about these sliders is that they are long-lasting and can stay on your furniture until you remove them yourself. That way, you can keep your sliders on your furniture if you are moving and not worry about losing them.

Many sliders can be misplaced easily or even become difficult to use because they aren’t physically attached to the furniture. Ruby Sliders’ durable design eliminates any qualms you may have with any normal slider by making it easy for you to use.

Making Your Moves: Ruby Sliders Make It Look Easy

The biggest problem Ruby Sliders helps you solve is moving. Whether it be rearranging furniture or moving into a new home completely: these sliders will stick with you literally. By becoming one with the furniture through its flexible design, the sliders will make it easy to move even the heaviest pieces of furniture around the house.

If you have kids moving into their college apartment, these sliders are great for transferring furniture to and from houses. They will also stay on throughout the year, so moving them out will be just as easy. Your kids, and you, will thank Ruby Sliders for making the move almost too effortless.

That big armoire chest in your living room would destroy your floors if dragged into a different room, so it stays there for the time being. But if you wanted to, you could attach Ruby Sliders to the legs and shift it wherever you wish without struggle.

By relieving yourself of the burden that is moving furniture, you will love Ruby Sliders. However, you will love them even more when you realize they are also protecting your surfaces from impact as you move. By buying a package of 48, you can put Ruby Sliders on any furniture leg and protect your floors for years to come.

You need to relieve yourself of the stress that comes with caring for a home. It can be extremely time-consuming and expensive, but investing in a product that will save you money in the long run is extremely worth it.

Why Wait Any Longer?

Protecting your floors has been an age-old problem that few have been able to solve successfully. Ruby Sliders does just the trick with a minimalistic yet durable design that proves to last long. It saves you plenty of time and money without sacrificing style or quality, protecting every single surface the furniture may touch.

So what are you waiting for? The answer to all of your hardwood floor troubles is out there and waiting to help you out. Ruby Sliders are the hero you deserve but did not know you needed.

Go grab these sliders so you can start making your life easier and your floors happier!

