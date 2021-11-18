Saks Black Friday Early Access Is Here — Shop Our Faves Up to $198 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday has officially arrived at Saks Fifth Avenue — even if Thanksgiving hasn’t happened yet! Black Friday plays by no calendar’s rules this year. The prices have dropped, and at Saks, that means up to 50% off designer finds. Time to add some major luxury to your wardrobe!

There are so many pieces on sale right now, so we wanted to narrow things down for you — at least to get you started. Check out some of our favorite finds (and the biggest deals) below!

This Alice + Olivia Dress

A square neckline, tiers and a gorgeous shade of minty green? This dress stepped straight out of our dreams and into our shopping cart!

Get the Alice + Olivia Rowen Tiered Square-Neck Tunic Dress (originally $330) for just $198 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This 3.1 Phillip Lim Romper

This puff-sleeve romper will be a go-to style forever, whether you’re wearing it with sneakers and a baseball cap or with heeled boots and an up-do!

Get the 3.1 Phillip Lim Puff-Sleeve Taffeta Romper (originally $495) for just $297 at Saks Fifth Avenue!



This Polo Ralph Lauren Sweater

The perfect holiday sweater exists — and it’s on sale! We love it all the more because it could totally work outside of the holiday season too, depending on how you style it. The engraved buttons, leather ties and cotton-linen blend are just amazing!

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton & Linen Striped Tie-Front Cardigan (originally $298) for just $209 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Helmut Lang Jeans

A high-quality pair of jeans could change your life. This 100% cotton pair has a timeless straight leg style and will most likely become a staple in your casual wardrobe. Don’t let them sell out while they’re over $100 off!

Get the Helmut Lang Classic Straight-Fit Jeans (originally $290) for just $174 at Saks Fifth Avenue!



This rag & bone Pullover

Speaking of casual staples, we refuse to go through winter without a comfy-cute pullover like this. We adore the green shade, along with the kangaroo pocket, high neckline and organic cotton material!

Get the rag & bone City Half-Zip Pullover (originally $175) for just $88 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!