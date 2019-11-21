Save Over $100 on This Cashmere Duster (and Get Another One Free!)





Did you really think we had to wait until Black Friday to start shopping deals? Our favorite brands know Us better than that — and they know that we’re impatient. That’s why Saks Off 5th isn’t making us wait. The retailer’s Countdown to Black Friday is here and the savings are truly Cyber Weekend-worthy!

For just five days, Saks Off 5th is holding an insane BOGO sale, allowing us to buy a coat, cashmere piece, hat, pair of gloves, scarf, suit or suit separate and get another free! We can mix and match too — so things are about to get wild in the best way. Our first pick? Easily this cashmere duster, which is already on sale!

Get the Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Cashmere Duster (originally $328) for just $220 and get another free with code BFBOGO at Saks Off 5th! Sale ends November 24, 2019.

Shoppers say this “very flattering” duster is “perfect for chilly mornings and evenings.” One reviewer even went so far as to call it “perfect for every occasion.” We certainly can’t disagree with that. Everyone is calling it “absolutely classic and classy,” unsure of “how [they] lived without it.” They want all of the colors, of course, so it’s amazing that they can now get two for the price of one!

This longline duster, which is exclusively available at Saks Off 5th, hits below the knee and has a totally open front. The “sumptuously soft cashmere” is warm and cozy, but still lightweight and breathable for multi-season wear. It has long sleeves and waist patch pockets to round out the look, making this a wardrobe essential!

There are currently three colors available of this cashmere duster: Ebony, Grey Heather and Suede Heather. They’re gorgeous, everyday shades made to complement anything from neutral pieces to ones that seriously pop. For example, we could wear Suede Heather with an all-black or all-white ensemble, or we could try Ebony over a fiery-red dress. Pick up two of these dusters or explore the rest of this sale to build an entire outfit!

These incredible savings are only available for a few days, so there’s no time to wait. You won’t regret picking up this duster, whether for yourself or as a holiday gift for someone else. Or you could get two of them — one for yourself and one for that someone else. Twinning!

