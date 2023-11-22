Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Like clockwork, some celebrities are known for hitting the top of best-dressed fashion and beauty lists during awards season. Salma Hayek is one of those classic A-listers guaranteed to serve fashionable ensembles, sleek makeup looks and swoon-worthy hairstyles each time she graces a red carpet.

Case in point: the 95th annual Academy Awards. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star shimmered in a sequin Gucci dress (naturally). She teamed her look with a monochromatic lip. However, the actor’s tousled waves highlighted her all-around slay.

Celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez revealed to InStyle that she used a viral shine-inducing oil to achieve the luminous look. “Salma has very thick hair, and I love to use oil on her ends,” Yepez said. “The Verb Ghost Oil was perfect [for] the look.” According to the stylist, “It hydrated and gave the perfect texture that I wanted for her rock and roll cool girl hair.” After applying a few drops to Hayek’s hair, she “scrunched it in on the ends.”

Get the Verb Ghost Oil for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

So, you’ve probably seen this silky oil go viral on social media and wondered if it lives up to the hype. Hayek’s Academy Awards’ ‘do is just one instance of how awesome it truly is.

VERB Ghost Oil is available on Amazon, and it’s one of the retailer’s top-selling hair treatment oils. The weightless smoothing oil softens and combats frizz while hydrating and delivering radiant, glowing tresses. Boasting over 8,400 reviews and 6,800 5-star ratings, shoppers are swooning over this oil. The cult-favorite product works on all hair types and textures!

Customers with fine, brittle hair and others with bleached and color-treated hair left reviews agreeing that this oil is a haircare essential. “This product is so true to its name — it doesn’t weigh my hair down, even over leave-in conditioner and styling product, and helps tone down the frizz in my hair after I diffuse it without making my hair greasy or clump together,” one shopper wrote. The same shopper called out another positive attribute. “Plus, it smells great,” they added.

For best use, apply two-to-three drops on damp hair for extra heat styling protection or to dry hair to enhance shine.

There’s nothing like having shiny hair without worrying about it feeling greasy or weighed down over time. Treat your tresses to a “cool girl” glow like Salma Hayek, courtesy of Verb Ghost Oil.

