



Fall is one of our favorite times of the year thanks to the chilly weather that it brings along. A great time for showcasing our cozy, chic wardrobe, the possibilities are truly endless for making a stylish statement. While the cold weather calls for Us to pack away our sandals, it’s time for our comfy footwear collection to finally shine.

See It: Grab the Sam Edelman Petty Boot in putty suede and black suede for 17 percent off the original price of $120, now $100. Grab the grey clouded leopard Brahma hair for nine percent off the original price of $160, now $145. Also available at Nordstrom for $100.

While we have a variety of over-the-knee boots, knee high offerings and ankle booties fully stocked in our collection, it never hurts to add another style to the mix. After all, no closet is complete without a healthy mix of shoes! At Shop With Us, we love scoping the racks for fashion-forward finds. Our latest obsession is a pair of Sam Edelman boots.

The Sam Edelman Petty Boot is a svelte number. Crafted with a 1.5” stacked heel, this design is a great way to heighten our look without the pain of stilettos. Offering a minimalist flair, this style also features a side-zip closure with a classic build making it a versatile option.

The true epitome of comfort, this boot is made with a lightly cushioned man-made footbed for a stylishly snug wear. Perfect for any woman on the go, worrying about nursing our feet will be a thing of the past. Its suede and leather upper adds a polished element that can take any look to new heights.

Available in a mix of neutral and print offerings, this style will make a great addition to any closet. For fashionistas who love earthy shades, the putty suede style is just the ticket. When we’re in the mood to give our looks an effortlessly chic finish, then the black suede hue is our trusty pick. Of course we can never pass up a statement shoe, which is why we are also going wild over the grey clouded leopard Brahma hair option.

Hitting the Zappos sale rack at up to 17 percent off, these boots are a sweet steal. High-quality boots can cost a pretty penny, and this style is a refreshing change. Besides, who doesn’t love a sale?

Its easy to clean construction and top of the line build have made this style a standout piece with shoppers. Reviewers love that there is no break-in time necessary with these boots, while others love that the shaft and heel height are flattering. Shoppers also appreciate that it fits true to size and has a soft feel. One reviewer shared that this design looks great with anything.

Many shoppers also like that these shoes have a bit of a heel, but feel like flats. Others appreciate that the boots offer stretch and give. One noted that this style is well worth the money. Dubbed as one of the most comfortable boots, we have already added this find to our shopping cart.

Versatile in nature, we plan on incorporating this style into our everyday lineup this season. For days when we’re heading to the office, we plan on wearing these boots with skinny jeans, an oversized turtleneck sweater, a top coat and a tote bag for a casual Friday look. We can even switch it up with moto leggings, a bodysuit, leather jacket, cross-body bag and a vampy lip for a date night ensemble. While heading out to run errands, we plan on pairing the chic footwear with ponte pants, a T-shirt, cardigan and a hobo bag for a no-fuss look.

With sizes 4 to 13 available in all colors, now is a great time to take advantage while the boots are still in stock. Great sales always bring the fashionistas in and we would be bummed to miss out on this amazing design.

Whether we’re grabbing coffee with friends, heading to a concert, or enjoying a night out on the town with our beau, we can count on this design to make a stylish, yet comfy statement. A great piece that will definitely keep our fall style in proper formation, we can’t wait to shake up our ensembles and make the streets our runway.

