This Sam Edelman Trench Is the Fall Staple You Need — And It’s on Sale!





The fall season means a lot of things, namely that the temperatures are steadily beginning to drop and we need to layer up before heading out the door. As much as we loved the summertime, we welcome the brisk fall air with open arms after sweating it out over the past couple of months.

It’s time to break into our storage boxes and rediscover all of the jackets that have been in summer hibernation. We’re dusting off and hanging up all of our favorites in our closets as we start to plan fall wardrobes. But sometimes, when resurrecting these wardrobes we notice that some of our seasonal staples need some updating. If you’re in desperate need of some closet refreshment for the new season, this timeless trench coat may be perfect for you.

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Double Breasted Trench Coat (originally $220) on sale for just $147, available at Nordstrom!

We’re absolutely loving this classic Double Breasted Trench Coat from Sam Edelman. It’s the perfect addition to our fall jacket rotation, whether we’re looking to upgrade the trench that we already own or are hoping to add one to our closets for the very first time. If you’re asking Us, we strongly think that everyone needs to own at least one trench, and this particular piece is definitely a great choice!

What’s more? This coat is on sale right now for an amazing price! It’s been marked down from its original $220 price tag to just $147, which is a 33% discount! There’s nothing more exciting than finding must-have timeless items on sale, and this trench is no exception. We suggest that you pick it up ASAP in your size before this item sells out!

This trench is designed to hit right about the knee and features a belt that’s woven through built-in loops to clinch the waist to perfection. There are two front pockets on either side as well as a Western-style storm flap in the back of the jacket. It also comes in the standard khaki color that you think of when you imagine a trench coat. It is also outfitted with faux-tortoise buttons that run along the double-breasted closure, adding to the elegant look of this coat.

Though the style of this coat is definitely classic, it does feature one unique detail that gives it a bit of a modern twist. The collar on this jacket has a glossy dark brown patent collar underside, with funky zig-zag stitching underneath. It’s definitely an unexpected detail that makes this trench stand out from the rest that look similar to this one.

Shoppers truly love the incredible quality and style that this jacket offers up. They say that this trench “looks like a very expensive coat” and absolutely love the “good price point,” adding that it’s “classic and did not have to break the bank.” They say that it “seems to be a thick, sturdy material that will hold up” and call it “flattering.”

We’re sure that the Sam Edelman Double Breasted Trench Coat will become your new favorite jacket to wear in the fall. The classic style combined with the price makes this coat a must-have item, and we’re so excited to create as many different looks as we can with it!

