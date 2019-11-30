This Sam Edelman Puffer Is 55% Off at Nordstrom Right Now!





Black Friday has finally arrived! And the Shop With Us team is here to help you navigate all of the best deals so that you can shop smarter, and with confidence. With all of the different sales that are going on at once, we know that you might need a hand in figuring out where to buy!

Nordstrom is obviously one of the best places to shop — and we’re so excited about their Black Friday deals. We’re especially pumped about this Sam Edelman puffer jacket, which you can get for over half-off the original price right now!

This puffer from Sam Edelman is seriously too perfect. We love puffer jackets, but this one is definitely a cut above the rest. And it’s 55% off this Black Friday, which saves you a total of $130 off its original price. It’s great if you want to pick it up for someone on your holiday gift list — or if you just want to get it for yourself!

This is a longline puffer jacket that gives you some extra warmth and protection for the lower half of your body. It comes in seven different colors to choose from — all of which are fantastic. You can go for the standard black, the modern silver option or the bold white version of this jacket. Each one is sure to be a hit!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Hooded Puffer Jacket (originally $230) on sale 55% off right now at Nordstrom!

The material in this puffer coat has a sheen to it that gives it an ultra-sleek look. There are two zipper pockets on the front of the coat, and it comes with a detachable hood as well. You can wear this coat without the hood to reveal its standup collar, or with the hood if you want to give your head some added warmth and protection.

The zip-front closure and the zipper pockets act as an interesting black trim detailing that adds some contrast to the coat. While these zippers blend in with the black version of this puffer, they stand out nicely against the rest of the color options — especially the white version. No matter which color you choose, this is a puffer jacket that will surely be worn (and keep you warm!) all winter long. And with its amazing sale price, we’re even more excited to pick it up!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from Sam Edelman and all of the coats, jackets and blazers available at Nordstrom here!

