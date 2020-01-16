That Viral Winter Coat You’ve Been Obsessing Over Is 30% Off at Nordstrom

Do you remember the first time you spotted The Winter Coat? You know which one we’re talking about. It started popping up here and there last winter and went viral soon after as more and more shoppers realized they absolutely needed it in their lives. This is truly a coat made for everyone, and now it’s at a price made for everyone too!

This Sam Edelman coat is easily the standout piece in all of outerwear right now. Just take a stroll down a block or two in New York City and you’re bound to spot someone wearing it and looking remarkably fabulous. I remember the first time I spotted someone in it from a distance — I immediately started Googling to find it! Its popularity has shown no signs of slowing down, but luckily for Us that hasn’t stopped its price from sinking down, down, down. This coat is currently under $100 at Nordstrom!

Get the Sam Edelman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Coat (originally $139) for just $97 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers are so happy to finally have “the ‘it’ coat” at such an affordable price. Some popular winter coats reach up to $1,000, but this is seriously the most beloved coat around and it’s only in the double digits! Reviewers say it “looks good on everyone” and they love how they’re getting “luxury at a bargain price.” There’s so much to love about this coat, from the look, to its “soft and snuggly” feel, to its “incredibly practical” design!

This coat has a super quilted shell that basically feels like a cuddly comforter. It also features a faux-shearling lining in the oversized hood, further adding to the coziness. This coat is all about keeping the brisk temperatures away, with a lined, layered design, a zip closure and ribbed cuffs to keep the cold outside of the coat instead of in. The 50% down, 50% feather fill doesn’t hurt either in the warmth department!

Some other aspects that give this coat its instantly-recognizable look are the zipped side vents, allowing for ease of movement, and its abundance of pockets. There are two zip pockets at the chest and two more at the sides. We love these zip pockets because they’re perfect for keeping our belongings from flying away in the strong winds or perhaps while sledding. There are also two more hidden pockets for our hands!

This coat is still available in five colors — Black, Marigold, Navy, Olive and White, but as we expected, sizes are flying off the digital shelves. This is an incredible deal and we just know it’s going to look amazing on you, so if your fave is still in stock, don’t wait any longer! Hit that “Add to Bag” button stat!

