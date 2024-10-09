Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I tend to take my lip products very seriously and pay close attention to every gloss my friends whip out of their purses. Most of them own the iconic Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment or even tote around the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask tub. While those formulas are all incredible, anytime my gal pals swipe on some of my Sara Happ Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss, they become total converts.

Although the Sara Happ Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss hasn’t gone majorly viral like the aforementioned lip treatments, I argue that it outperforms them all, keeping lips soft, kissable, healthy and plump through every season. Plus, you can get it for less than the other products during the Amazon Prime Day Event (which ends today!).

Get the Sara Happ The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss for $16 (originally $22) at Amazon!

This thick yet lightweight gloss coats lips in pillowy moisture and leaves behind a glassy shine that lasts for hours! You know how most lip glosses fade after 20 to 30 minutes? That’s not the case with this formula. Once I apply it, it stays put for at least two hours and rather than a tacky feeling, this keeps my pout soft and comfortable.

The luxe texture is thanks to a slew of oils — including jojoba seed, castor seed, sweet almond and macadamia seed — which work to renew cracked lips. Continued use doesn’t just give your lips a pretty sheen, but also repairs and protects them so they maintain vitality even through the drying winter months.

Those who have slowly discovered Sara Happ have become lifelong loyalists after trying out The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss. “Lipgloss is the one thing I can’t live without and I found this brand earlier this year,” one Amazon reviewer explains. “This brand’s lips gloss ACTUALLY keeps my lips hydrated when they used to peel in sheets, and it provides a classic, seamless and natural look. EVERY single product I love. It’s not sticky but it stays on. You will not be disappointed.”

Experience The Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss hype for yourself, and while you’re at it, check out more of Sara Happ’s products that are 30% off for Prime Day!

More Sara Happ Amazon Prime Day Deals