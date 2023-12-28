Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it: Sarah Jessica Parker is an undisputed icon. From her classic turn as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City to the revival of her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2, there are so many reasons to swoon over the actress’ lengthy career.

Legendary roles aside, she’s also known for her glamorous red carpet ensembles, dynamic makeup looks and swoon-worthy hairstyles. Tousled waves, sophisticated buns and sleek ponytails are some of her go-to styles that fans can’t get enough of. While she’s known for a variety of ‘dos, the actor revealed that she keeps her haircare routine “pretty simple.”

During a chat with Allure, Parker dished about the one product she’s kept in rotation for years. “When I [slick] my hair back, I use something called Tancho Stick that I’ve been using for maybe 15, 20 years,” she revealed. “It’s amazing. It has a smell like heaven. And one [tube] can last you three, four, five years.”

While we’re unable to verify if this is the exact “Tancho Stick” she referred to, this popular product is a hit with Amazon shoppers too. If you want to recreate some of SJP’s dreamiest looks, you can snag the Tancho Stick on sale right now! Read ahead for the beauty scoop!

Get the Tancho Pomade Stick for just $10 (originally $12) at Amazon! Sold out? Snag it in a two-pack! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, but are subject to change.

The Tancho Pomade Stick is a nourishing hair product with a soothing lavender twist. Made from natural ingredients, this silicone-free stick grooms and settles hair. Enriched with an extra-strength formula, it combats flyaways and lays unruly edges. Thanks to its soothing properties, this stick conditions hair and protects against frizz.

This stick is revered for achieving SJP’s slicked-back styles, but it also helps achieve defined, textured looks too. Best of all? It doesn’t leave a greasy film on the hair. That means you can kiss worries of stiff or crunchy strands goodbye!

To be quite frank, we can’t believe how easy SJP’s go-to hair product is to use. Simply apply the pomade to your hair and style it as desired. That’s it!

If you’re ready to rock a dynamic hairstyle, this under-the-radar find just might be your favorite new product.

