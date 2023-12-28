Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What do Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexandra Daddario all have in common? Gorgeous, bouncy, shiny hair that looks like it came from a shampoo commercial. How do they keep it that way? They share an amazing hairstylist who knows all the ins and outs of keeping their locks as pristine as possible. Now, what can you have in common with them? You can use the same product their stylist does to make your blowouts last longer and your hair livelier.

Speaking to CNN, hair guru Bobby Eliot shared one of the most important tools in his roster when it comes to helping his celebrity clients look their absolute best. His secret? R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste.

“This paste is half dry shampoo, half styling paste,” Eliot explained. “Use it when you want to extend the life of your blowout. Plus, it gives you tons of volume! I use this on everyone.

This isn’t your typical aerosol can of shampoo spray. It’s packed with ingredients that not only mattify and clean your hair, but add volume, too. That includes volcanic ash, coconut oil, zeolite, and sunflower seed extract. It’s great for styling hair into place and giving it both texture and hold. It comes in a jar that you can reach into and style into hair as needed. Plus, it’s just $29 at Amazon! Instead of masking oily hair or giving a bit of life back to your locks, it’ll help you create a style and make those pricey salon visits last much longer.

Stop spraying on a mountain of dry shampoo and start working this unique, texturing product into your mane today. You’ll see a real difference as your hair is finally revitalized and brought back to life on days 3 and 4 post-blowout.

You’ve seen how gorgeous Sydney Sweeney’s hair is. You’ve swooned over Julia Garner’s mane. Now try it out for yourself!

