Summer skincare is not the same as winter skincare. Trust Us, we’ve tried to carry over our favorite winter products into the warmer months, and vice versa, and failed. Different weather conditions mean different skin conditions; we just have to be prepared!

This summer, our go-to skin savior is the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide Protective Moisturizer. It’s so lightweight, we wouldn’t even call it a cream. It’s more of a fast-absorbing fluid that won’t weigh our skin down or clog up our pores in the humidity. Just as we wear lighter layers in the summer, our skin should too, and according to Sarah Jessica Parker, this moisturizer is the best in all of beauty!

See it: Get the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide Protective Moisturizer on sale for Black Friday only at Amazon!

Last year, when TODAY asked Parker what her absolute favorite product was, the And Just Like That… star needed no time to think. “I only have one,” she began, confidently. “It’s the only moisturizer I’ve used forever. It’s just La Roche-Posay fluid. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great.”

Parker seriously could not say enough great things about this oil-free moisturizer, and shoppers everywhere are doing the same, explaining how it made a huge difference in their oily and sensitive skin after just one use. They love how it can instantly relieve dry and dehydrated skin while majorly calming redness and irritation, all without leaving behind a shiny residue or any breakouts! Nearly everyone agrees that it’s the perfect summertime skincare step, morning and night!

So, what’s this moisturizer’s secret? That it has none! This award-winning moisturizer has a “limited number of carefully selected, hydrating ingredients” that are all safe, gentle and dermatologist tested. It’s a short, simple list we can trust. The star, though, we’d say is the thermal spring water, which claims to “hydrate, soothe and protect highly sensitive skin!”

This moisturizer is strongly recommended for those with rosacea, hypersensitivity or combination/oily skin. It claims to leave a mattified, non-greasy finish so our complexion stays smooth, even as we sweat it out on the beach or tennis court!

This daily moisturizing fluid is fragrance-free, preservative-free and non-comedogenic, making it an essential for morning and nighttime routines. After cleansing, toning and applying any masks, essences or serums, gently massage and pat this product into skin, covering both face and neck. In the morning, follow up with sunscreen, and at night, follow up with a sleeping mask if our skin’s feeling extra dehydrated!

With beauty icon SJP on this moisturizer’s side, it’s probably about to take over the world, and we’re totally cool with that. A world where our complexion is clear, radiant, dewy and blemish-free sounds like a world we want to live in forever! We nominated Parker for world leader!

Editor’s note: Originally published June 27, 2019.

