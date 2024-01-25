Bundle Up With This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Parka

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s gotten far too cold to be walking around the streets of New York with just a cardigan or a hoodie on. You need something a bit more substantial, like a a puffer coat or a parka that you absolutely love, and then you might be able to brave the chill. It’s not something you really want to mess around with if you don’t have the equipment.

That’s probably why when Sarah Jessica Parker hit the town recently and made a stop to sign some autographs, she dressed wisely in a super warm Woolrich Arctic Down Parka. She looked nice and warm as she spent some time fans recently, and it was all because of this super chic coat that you should absolutely consider if the weather is giving you fits. Especially if you want to dress like Carrie Bradshaw herself!

This luxury parka has a detachable fur hood and is filled with duck down. It also has a detachable raccoon fur trim and pockets that keep your belongings safe. On top of that, it adds ribbed cuffs to make sure no cold air sneaks up through your sleeves. It has a concealed zipper and button fastening to stay closed even when the wind is blustery, so all you need to do is get zipped up at home and face the world! With Sex and the City heading to Netflix, now’s a good time to see what Sarah is wearing, and this is going to be one of your major go-tos for the foreseeable future!

Get the Woolrich Arctic Down Parka for just $980 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

This parka is $980 (you’ll probably want to watch out for a sale!) and it comes in three different colors: Black, Melton Blue, and Dark Green. They all look quite sophisticated, and you’ll want to match your favorite color to your outfit, natch.

If you’re looking for a great new coat, you really can’t go wrong with this one, especially since so much work and care went into bringing it to life.

Take a page out of Sarah’s book and add this parka to your collection before you keep freezing when out and about in the world. It’s only going to get colder before it gets warmer, as it usually does around this time of the year.

