Best Prime Day Deals: 15 Loose-Fitting Loungewear Sets That Are Secretly Super Slimming

Two-Piece Sets
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Have you started building your Amazon Prime Day shopping cart? From July 16-17 shoppers can snag everything from fitness equipment to loose-fitting loungewear sets on sale. We’re not talking about small discounts, either. Some pieces are available for their lowest price yet! If you’re ready to stock up on cozy gear, you’ve come to the right place.

We took a quick break from checking out home deals and beauty sales, and now we’re focusing on loose-fitting two-piece sets. From casual sets that you can wear around the house to versatile styles you can dress up or down, we’ve covered the bases. Check out our top picks ahead!

Two-Piece Short Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Leave a vibrant pop of color everywhere you go in this lively yellow set!

Two-Piece Dressy Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to serve supermodel vibes in this crop top and skirt set. It’s made from curve-hugging material for a snug fit!

Two-Piece Casual Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Are you ready to relax and unwind while looking your absolute best? Snag this two-piece set. It’s made from lightweight and breathable fabric and has the cutest crop top and wide-leg pants!

