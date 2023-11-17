Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no denying that Selena Gomez has taken the beauty industry by storm with her bestselling makeup brand Rare Beauty. However, the star still relies on other affordable brands to keep her skin looking bouncy and glowing. While she has access to some of the most luxurious facial moisturizers and serums on the market, Gomez keeps things low-key with products you can find at the local drugstore and Amazon. How do we know this? She gave us all a little peek into her skincare routine in a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok video last year.

Related: 13 Best Eye Creams for Wrinkles Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hustle culture, step aside. Self-care and wellness have entered the chat. In a world that encourages you to hustle 24/7 or even start a side hustle (alongside a full-time job), it’s no wonder we’re walking around […]

While Gomez showcased an array of skincare goodies in the clip, we were drawn to eye cream she used because of its convenient tip applicator. Many eye creams come in a pot that you have to dip your fingers into, which can get unsanitary pretty quickly. The product Gomez used, on the other hand, allowed her to apply the cream exactly where she wanted to — talk about a simple innovation! After doing some digging, we discovered it was the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream.

Get the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream at Amazon!

Now, the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream offers so much more than just ingenious packaging. What’s inside the tube happens to be a youthful cocktail for your eye area. The brand utilizes the power of grapes (fancy) to craft all of its formulas, including this eye cream. The star ingredient, Resveratrol, is actually extracted from grape vines and helps to visibly firm and lift the area as well as reduce the look of wrinkles. Isn’t that cool?

Related: Annie Murphy Swears by This Eye-Tightening Cream to Banish Fine Lines Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Aging is a beautiful process. Maturing and gaining wisdom over time is a goal many of Us only hope to achieve. As we age, our skin undergoes massive changes too. Injectables and laser treatments have become quick fixes […]

The eye cream doesn’t just address signs of aging, though. It also helps to depuff the eye area, and keep it well hydrated, soft and supple thanks to hyaluronic acid and quinoa extract. For being able to do so much, the cream doesn’t feel unbearably heavy on skin. It has a nice silky gel-cream texture which seamlessly melts into the delicate eye area and layers beautifully with other skincare products.

Gomez isn’t the only fan of this eye cream either. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of it because of how gentle it is, even for those with sensitive skin. “I have tried out many eye creams over the years and consider myself to be pretty picky. I have very sensitive skin and am always worried about potential reactions when using ingredients like hyaluronic acid, but had no issues at all with this product,” explains one happy customer. “I love that it absorbs quickly but I can still feel it’s there. I have crows feet and can already see a visible difference in their appearance from using this. I also LOVE that this product is clean and supports sustainable packaging. This is something that is near impossible to find these days, a product with little environmental impact that actually works. So happy I found this one!”

Fair warning: This could become your new go-to eye cream, but you won’t know until you try it out. Take this as your sign to add to cart today!

See it: Get the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream at Amazon!

Shop more from Caudalie here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fabulous finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!