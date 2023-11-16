Your account
Annie Murphy Swears by This Eye-Tightening Cream to Banish Fine Lines

By
Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy attends the Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/FilmMagic)Getty Images

Aging is a beautiful process. Maturing and gaining wisdom over time is a goal many of Us only hope to achieve. As we age, our skin undergoes massive changes too. Injectables and laser treatments have become quick fixes to skincare woes which typically strike mature complexions. Thankfully, you don’t have to shell out massive coins or spend tons of time in a dermatologist’s office to snag excellent results. You can give tired skin a boost with a trusty eye cream that’s received a stamp of approval from none other than Annie Murphy.

The Schitt’s Creek star appeared in The Strategist’s What I Can’t Live Without series, where she opened up about her experience with maturing skin and revealed the products she reaches for time and time again. “I’m 36 now. After I turned 35, I was like, Oh, my face is looking different than I’m used to. It’s not that I’m against aging — I think everyone is very lucky to age,” she explained. “It means you’re alive, which is a wonderful thing. But, I’m not opposed to my under eyes looking slightly younger than 36 years old.”

Murphy revealed that she uses Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream to do the dirty work. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, this game-changing cream instantly brightens and corrects dark circles. “I recently discovered Caudalie’s eye cream, and it is particularly great at doing that,” she shared with the outlet. “I’ve noticed much fewer fine lines and less dark under my eyes since using it.” Color Us instantly intrigued!

Innovative ingredients are the secret weapon which elevates this eye cream above all the rest. Composed of green extract of Magnolia and enriched in Honokiol, patented TE8 technology combats signs of aging. All natural pearlizers increase skin luminosity and brighten dark circles, while hyaluronic acid hydrates. This trusted cream provides a filter-like blur — something every beauty aficionado will appreciate!

Along with a list of transformative ingredients, this cream features a cooling metal application which helps depuff the eye area. Plus, it’s fragrance-free — thus making it ideal for skincare buffs with sensitive skin. For best use, apply to the under-eye area and lips and gently massage with the applicator twice daily.

Like Murphy, verified Amazon shoppers are fans of the dark circle correcting eye cream. “I’ve used many eye creams, but this one is unmatched,” one shopper raved. While some skincare products impact makeup application, there’s no need to worry about that when it comes to this cream. “I like that it does not interfere with makeup,” a reviewer advised.

Combat dark circles and under-eye wrinkles with Annie Murphy’s favorite hydrating eye cream now!

