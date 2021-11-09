The Sephora Holiday Savings Event Is Ending Soon — Don’t Miss These Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Sephora Holiday Savings Event is practically a holiday in itself for Us. Sephora has just about every beauty brand on the planet, including all of the picks that have been topping our wish list all year. We waited and waited for a sale, and our patience has now paid off!

Rouge members, who got the earliest access to this sale, can save 20% off with code YAYHOLIDAY, and VIB members can now join in with the same code, saving 15% per purchase. Insiders will be able to tag along starting November 11 to save 10%! Plus, everyone can now save 30% off the Sephora Collection — no code necessary. Note: Discounts cannot be stacked, but you do have unlimited use of them while the event lasts!

We wanted to pick out some awesome holiday gifts you can grab from this sale for friends and family…or for yourself. We take treating ourselves very seriously around here, especially after a hard year’s work! It all ends November 15, so let’s do this!

This Brightening Skincare Kit

Drunk Elephant’s holiday collection is top of the line this year — as to be expected. This ultra-giftable brightening kit includes four of the brand’s top products: the C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum, the B-Hydra™ Intensive Hydration Serum, the Protini™ Polypeptide Moisturizer and the C-Tango™ Vitamin C Eye Cream!

Get the Drunk Elephant Face Value Brightening Skincare Kit – The A.M. Routine at Sephora! Members save with code YAYHOLIDAY!

This Dry Shampoo Set

We all know someone (or a whole bunch of people) whose dry shampoo is their prized possession. Kick their second day hair up to the next level with this First Class kit, featuring two sizes of IGK’s charcoal detox dry shampoo that has reviewers asking, “Where have you been all my life?”

Get the IGK So Fresh, So Clean First Class Dry Shampoo Set at Sephora! Members save with code YAYHOLIDAY!

This Iconic Makeup Set

Urban Decay is a celebrity-favorite, fan-favorite brand whose products are consistent repurchases for countless beauty lovers — but we don’t have to tell you that! This mini gift set contains the UD’s famous All Nighter setting spray, 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil and Perversion Mascara!

Get the Urban Decay Hall of Fame Mini Gift Set at Sephora! Members save with code YAYHOLIDAY!

This Teeth Whitening Pen

Whitening strips aren’t for everybody, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend big bucks for a brighter smile. This vegan whitening pen is awesome because it claims to provide an instant upgrade to your smile while simultaneously protecting tooth enamel. Shoppers are reporting “no sensitivity issues” too!

Get the tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen at Sephora! Members save with code YAYHOLIDAY!

This Adorable Blush

We always have fun playing around with makeup, but this blush heart stamp basically guarantees a smile — and not just because you’re smiling to target the apples of your cheeks. Usually we wait to take a selfie until everything is blended out, but with this stamp, a mid-makeup selfie is a must!

Get the Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush at Sephora! Members save with code YAYHOLIDAY!

This Anti-Frizz Shine Spray

Say hello to amika’s newest creation: the Top Gloss Shine Spray! Want to turn frizzy, dull hair into vibrant, glass-like locks? Look no further. This product claims to fight frizz and flyaways, as well as protect color with UV filters. It even has a continuous spray nozzle for a mega-professional hair styling experience!

Get the amika Top Gloss Hair Shine Spray at Sephora! Members save with code YAYHOLIDAY!

This Metallic Eyeshadow Palette

This palette of high-shine eyeshadows from Kim Kardashian‘s legendary makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, is a stunner. These five metallic shades have a “molten metal payoff” and the power to instantly give you a supermodel smize. Brush over your entire eyelid or try using them as liners!

Get the Makeup by Mario Master Metals™ Eyeshadow Palette at Sephora! Members save with code YAYHOLIDAY!

