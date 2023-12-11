Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The end of the year is the ideal opportunity to reset your skincare routine. You’ll serve a radiant glow when you show up to Christmas dinner and ugly sweater parties. Your complexion will shine a bit brighter when you exchange gifts under the tree. Even better? You can use the days off during your holiday break to get a head-start on focusing on your skin instead of waiting to get serious as a New Year’s resolution.

Plus, the end of the year marks the beginning of winter. Many of Us have already started to notice changes in our skin as we inch closer to the end of the year. If you have, then you’re not alone. Dry, cold weather often absorbs the nutrients out of the skin, resulting in dryness and, in some cases, flaking. The remedy for cold-weather-induced dryness isn’t too far away. Serious Skincare is celebrating the 12 Days of Skincare and it’s filled with discounted products to hydrate and restore your skin — and today’s option is nothing short of spectacular.

Get the Serious Skincare Ultra-Mare Pure Marine Infusion Concentrated Body Crème Duo for $42 (originally $90) at Serious Skincare! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Ultra-Mare Pure Marine Infusion Concentrated Body Crème Duo uses earth and sea-sourced ingredients to provide immediate comfort and hydration. This therapeutic moisturizer smooths and soothes dry skin. It’s dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. Plus, it’s safe for sensitive skin types.

Hydrating ingredients are the magic which this moisturizer deliver lasting results. Vitanol, a non-irritating retinol alternative, is a key ingredient which helps reduce wrinkle length, depth and surface. It also helps reduce skin roughness. Nutripeptides GR, a rice-based peptide, improves skin barrier function, increases hydration retention and reduces signs of aging.

ICYMI: maintaining the skin barrier is super important because it protects the skin from chemicals, allergens and other toxins. When the barrier is damaged, the skin often appears dull, rough and dry. Products stocked with barrier-boosting materials, like the Ultra-Mare Crème, provide adequate protection and moisture.

For best results, warm a generous amount of the creme between the palms of your hands before applying it to clean, dry skin. Safe for morning and evening use, this creme can be applied all over the body. Hydrate dry, dull skin with this nourishing moisturizer duo. Be sure to act now while it’s still on sale — today only!

