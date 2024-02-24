Serve Spring Florals With This Eye-Catching Belted Maxi Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re looking for the perfect dress to wear this spring, your search may finally be over. One of our favorite suggestions is one that you can wear year-round with a variety of different accessories, from a cute pair of heels to fun tights. It also features a belt to get that snatched waist look so you look totally stylin’.

The eye-catching Sexy Dance Boho Floral Belted Maxi Dress is the perfect look for any time of year, but you can let it be the outfit that coaxes you into spring. It’s a loose-fitting, elegant, comfortable dress with a gorgeous all-over pattern that gives sundress vibes while fitting like a T-shirt dress – super comfy! But one of the most surprising things about this dress is the fact that it comes from none other than Walmart!

Get the Sexy Dance Boho Floral Belted Maxi Dress for just $23 at Walmart!

This fluttery sundress is made from a nice breathable material that brings the spring breeze to life in dress form. It has a belted waist and a relaxed look that would be absolutely perfect with the right shoes – maybe no better time to break out that pair of heels you’ve been meaning to! All that and it’s just $23. With higher prices on just about everything these days, you save on what you can when you can. But it doesn’t look like you’re giving up anything to get this kind of price, and there are even two different kinds to choose from!

It’s easy to sleep on Walmart, thinking you’ve seen all the retailer has to offer and then some. But if you don’t keep your eyes open and check back regularly, you’ll miss out on absolute bangers like this maxi dress that could easily go for double the price. Get in one both types of prints and bring it toward the front of your closet for one of the best, most elegant ways to ring in the season yet.

