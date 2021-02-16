Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Western-style garments have been trending for quite some time now, and we’re here to show you an easy way to get in on the action. Cowboy boots in particular have become incredibly popular — but of course, they’re a bit niche and don’t work for every occasion.

That’s why we’ve been on the hunt for footwear inspired by the wild west, and these beauties from Seychelles are the perfect example of a modern, sophisticated take on the cowboy boot aesthetic. Here’s the major plus about this version: You can team them with practically any outfit!

Get the Seychelles Fare booties (originally $149) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $96, available from Zappos!

These booties are fashioned in a slip-on style, and they have elastic on each side of the footbed which makes it a breeze to slide your feet in. Similar to more traditional boots, they disguise the stretchy material thanks to a textured layer on top.

While the sharp pointed toe reminds Us of the cowboy boot vibe, the rest of the shoe is super sleek and stylish. They’re outfitted with a chunky block heel that measures three inches, and the top of the boot reaches just past the ankle. They are also currently available in three different colors: Brown suede leather, shiny patent black leather and a textured white leather that appears to look like lizard skin. Each pair is on sale right now, which means you can score them for up to 35% off their original price!

Get the Seychelles Fare booties (originally $149) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $96, available from Zappos!

The winter season may be wrapping up in a matter of weeks, but these booties are bound to carry Us into the spring and summer months with ease! They will look smashing with jeans, flare-leg pants and especially bohemian-style dresses. They’re such a versatile shoe, which is why we consider them to be a must-have wardrobe staple. Their sleek, western-influenced design is completely on trend, and we can’t wait to show them off. Whether it’s brunch, dinner or even just a day spent shopping around town, consider these your next fabulous footwear find!

See it: Get the Seychelles Fare booties (originally $149) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $96, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles from Seychelles and shop all of the women’s boots and booties on sale at Zappos! Plus, check out Us Weekly‘s curated Zappos collection here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!