



may be at the forefront of the shapewear movement in 2019, but it’s been around for years. Those in the know are aware that it’s served as many women’s secret style weapon for quite a bit — as long as we can remember, honestly! It’s with good reason, of course. Shapewear helps accentuate everything one may want to highlight, and also gives many users a serious self-confidence boot when they’re stepping out. It’s truly amazing!

Of course, it’s complicated finding the right fit. See, shapewear can be our best friend just as easily as it can be our worst enemy. It may look phenomenal on paper (or online) — but when it arrives, it’s far from flattering. Being uncomfortable and self-conscious is the opposite of the goal — which is why we’ve found the shapewear to end all shapewear.

See it: Grab the Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Comfort Devotion Cami (originally $47) now with prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

This year, take back the control in your life — and wardrobe! How can we do that? According to reviewers, it’s by adding the Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Comfort Devotion Cami into your fashion rotation. This top-rated shapewear is nothing short of a fan-favorite, and we can completely understand why.

This cami is impossible to resist! It’s smooth and comfortable and can be worn every single day. Plus, it doesn’t just come in one chic shade, but three! There’s black, white and latte lift, and they’re all crafted from the same polyamide and elastane blend. This super luxurious fabric will provide fit flexibility in the bust area, while simultaneously targeting our stomachs and providing a smooth, flat shape. Now, what’s the verdict here? Does it live up to the hype? According to over 1,300 reviewers, absolutely!

See it: Grab the Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Comfort Devotion Cami (originally $47) now with prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

Across the board, so many reviewers couldn’t stop raving about this perfect piece. Many of them agreed this cami “does the trick,” and could easily be worn over anything from T-shirts to dresses (and every outfit in-between). One reviewer called it the “best body shaper on the market!” She loved how it “accentuated her waist” and smoothed out her midsection, plus seamlessly blended under her everyday wear.

Another reviewer chimed in, mentioning how “cute this compression tank” was. She was in awe over how easily this top could be worn on its own, and no one ever noticed the difference. We absolutely love this idea!

What else do we love? How absolutely affordable it is! This shapewear cami is so reasonably priced that we (and the reviewers) don’t recommend getting one — but all of them — ASAP!

See it: Grab the Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Comfort Devotion Cami (originally $47) now with prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Maidenform Flexees pieces, more tops and shapewear also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!