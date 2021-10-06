Sharpen Your Mind With These Brain-Boosting Supplements From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Now that summer is over and school is back in session, our brainpower is in high gear keeping up with all our assignments and projects. But some diversions threaten to throw us off track — from fantasy football drafts to fall fashion deals. It can be difficult to focus on work when we’re fixated on these distractions, and we need to clear our mind so we can get the job done. Whether you’re a student, athlete or professional, support cognitive health with these supplements from LifeToGo. Read on to shop these brain boosters!

Ultra Human Tao Nootropic

Looking for extra focus and motivation? According to LifeToGo, these cognitive enhancers spark eight hours of clarity, extreme productivity and peak mental energy.* Tao nootropic tablets also may improve memory, creativity and mental function.

Get the Ultra Human Tao Ultra Nootropic for $70 at LifeToGo!

iwi Brain Booster

Clear your mind with this iwi Brain Booster. These softgels offer possible cognitive benefits such as enhanced focus, mood, performance and memory. This formula includes powerful and pure ingredients that may increase concentration and energy, support the nervous system and protect brain cells. It’s a no-brainer!

Get the iwi Brain Booster for $34 at LifeToGo!

Health Thru Nutrition Black Seed Oil

Cold pressed from the Nigella sativa plant, this black seed oil contains four essential omega acids that may support brain function, mood stability, joint support and skin health. According to LifeToGo, these Health Thru softgels are formulated to promote healthy inflammatory response.

Get the Health Thru Nutrition | Black Seed Oil (Cold Pressed) 500mg (NON-GMO) Softgels for $18 at LifeToGo!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

