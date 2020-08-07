We’re Rocking This Flared Skater Skirt Until the Snow Starts to Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never too late to find the one. This rings in true in all aspects of life, but it’s particularly accurate in the fashion department. Yes, we’ve reached the dog days of summer, and there’s a distinct breeze in the air — but if you happen upon the ideal warm-weather garment, there’s no reason not to add it to your wardrobe.

At least, that’s our justification for picking up this chic skater skirt in as many colors as possible. When we came across this bestselling beauty in the midst of an Amazon browsing session, we were disappointed. Not in this perfect piece, of course — but in the fact that we haven’t been wearing our very own SheIn skirt since the sun started shining back in May!

Get the SheIn Women’s Basic Solid Flared Mini Skater Skirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This mini skirt’s subtle charm is instantly eye-catching. The flared silhouette is practically a guarantee that it’s a flattering garment, and the scalloped hem is an adorable detail that takes a basic and makes it beautiful. The ultra-high waistband and elastic closure can help complement a variety of body types, and the hem should hit just above the knee. It’s modest, but still a true statement-maker — and appropriate for all ages!

Now, when it comes to Shop With Us, we’re certainly after the most stylish pieces around, but we also never sacrifice our comfort. That’s yet another reason why this piece quickly became a must-have. The stretchy material is a breeze to throw on, and you can confidently rock this skirt all day long — free from fear of frequent adjustments and fabric bunching mishaps!

Get the SheIn Women’s Basic Solid Flared Mini Skater Skirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

We weren’t surprised at all to learn that shoppers are equally infatuated with SheIn’s fresh take on the mini skirt. Words like “flirty,” “comfy” and “cute” pepper the reviews, with many customers pleasantly surprised at the quality. One shopper with an admittedly ample derrière states that it “swings perfectly” when walking, and “doesn’t ride up or stick anywhere.” Music to our ears!

In addition to the classic black, the skirt is available in a slew of other shades — including burgundy, pink, green and even plaid. The versatility is key, and thanks to the affordable price point, we’re picking up multiple hues to see us through the next few months. We regret not scoring this skirt sooner, but there’s no use to sit around pitying our legs for not experiencing its magic until now. We simply have to make up for lost time — which means wearing this gem until there’s snow on the ground!

Get the SheIn Women’s Basic Solid Flared Mini Skater Skirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SheIn and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!