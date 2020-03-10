This Puff Sleeve Top From Amazon Comes in So Many Perfect Spring Colors

Simplicity is key when it comes to spring fashion. Having easy-to-wear outfits that don’t require a lot of fuss are preferred this time of year — there’s just a relaxed feel in the air. Temperatures are starting to rise, our days are getting longer and we’re getting a lot more sunlight! That’s why we want to spend more of our time outdoors — and less time figuring out what to wear.

Having staple pieces on hand is of the upmost importance. And we found the ideal simple top that comes in every stunning springtime color imaginable. Basically, we want them all!

Get the Shein Women’s Puff Sleeve Casual Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

The brand Shein is known for making trusty, affordable basics. They have hit the nail on the head yet again with this beautiful puff sleeve top! Think of this as an elevated T-shirt that’s incredibly versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. The standout feature is obviously the balloon sleeves, which are elegantly cinched right at the elbow and create a unique silhouette on the shoulders.

The top has a standard crewneck neckline and fits like a regular T-shirt. You can easily tuck this into a pair of jeans, other straight leg pants or even a skirt. You can also wear it loose if you’re rocking a bootcut or low rise pair of pants.

Get the Shein Women’s Puff Sleeve Casual Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Shein top comes in a whopping 21 different color and print options. That’s the beauty of Amazon! There’s a shade for everyone’s personal style, ranging from vibrant blues and purples to simple black and white hues. You can wear this top to the office just as easily as you can wear it on a casual weekend brunch date.

Shoppers say that the “sleeves are everything” on this top, and that it fits “true to size.” It looks “just like the pictures” right out of the box, so what you see online is what you can expect in person. One shopper said that they “feel like it is slimming” and that they’ve “gotten many compliments” while wearing this beautifully simple shirt! Who says basic has to be boring?

See it: Get the Shein Women’s Puff Sleeve Casual Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Shein and shop all of the women’s fashion available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!