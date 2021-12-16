Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Still looking for a gift for a guy in your life? Instead of letting your brain run wild thinking of every football team, TV show, band or artist he likes, let’s focus on the simplicities of his everyday life. When you do so, you often end up with a gift that means the most — and that will get the most use.

What’s one thing he (probably) wears every single day? Underwear. But how many times does he need to adjust himself — whether secretly or not so secretly? He might have resigned himself to just being uncomfortable every day, because that’s just the way it goes. Or is it? Not with Shinesty. You could seriously change his life for the better with a few pairs of Shinesty’s special, ultra-soft Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear. You could even buy him an Annual Subscription! To get you started though, we’re going to show you five of our top picks from the site that will have him smiling at the holiday gift exchange and feeling fresh into the new year!

For the Holiday Lover

Santa’s carrying around a different kind of pouch this year. These Christmas-themed boxer briefs are such a fun gift, and that extra piece of fabric could help keep things perfectly in place and comfortably cradled!

Get the St Knickers for just $26 at Shinesty! Subscribe to save and get free shipping!

For the Guy Who’s Not Messing Around

Not only are these undies ultra-comfy, they also have a fly in front to keep bathroom trips quick and easy. The cool camo print totally adds to the whole “not messing around” vibe too!

Get The Forni Camo for just $26 at Shinesty! Subscribe to save and get free shipping!

For the Guy Who’s Always Overheating

If the guy you’re shopping for is basically a furnace, this underwear is a fantastic choice. The brrr° ® Triple Chill Effect fabric wicks away moisture, the waistband is cooling and the Ball Hammock® is made of mesh for extra breathability. Nice and breezy!

Get The Sex On The Beach for just $35 at Shinesty!

For the Guy Who’s Always Cold

On the other hand, if you’re shopping for a guy who hates winter — or refuses to wear real pants instead of shorts — these longer boxer briefs are the way to go. They’re a nice choice for a taller guy too since they’re 2.5 inches longer than the regular Ball Hammock® boxer briefs!

Get The Blueberry for just $26 at Shinesty! Subscribe to save and get free shipping!

For the Guy Who Likes Things Simple

If he’s not a big fan of patterns and colorful prints, grab him a five-pack of these all-black boxer briefs. Now is the time to buy too, because this pack is actually on sale — you save $26!

Get The Midnight Rider 5 Pack (originally $130) for just $104 at Shinesty!

Looking for more? Shop all men’s underwear here and check out women’s underwear also at Shinesty! You can buy matching packs as well!

