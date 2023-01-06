These Ingenious Shoe Headlights Are the Best for Night Walks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are your Crocs your life? Are you shopping for someone else who’s never without their Crocs? The shoe brand produces some of the most comfortable footwear out there, and the unique and instantly recognizable styling has led the shoes to become undeniably trendy.

Crocs charms have become very popular over the past few years, but we want to put you onto some other shoe accessories you might want for your collection. Something with function! Something fun, ingenious and inexpensive. They’re headlights for your shoes! We already know all of your Crocs-loving friends are going to want a pair too!

Get the Lookvan Headlights for Crocs (2-Pack) starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

These headlights are a clever invention designed to fit firmly on top of classic perforated Crocs. They’ll fit both kids and adult sizes! They’re made of durable and lightweight aluminum alloy and ABS plastic, so you won’t feel them and won’t have to think about them as you walk. And we know what you’re wondering — can you wear them in the rain? Yes! They’re waterproof, made to withstand heavy showers or even snow!

These shoe headlights, which are very easy to set up, have a one-button design, making them simple to operate. Just click between the three modes: continuous light, flashing or slow flashing. The light should illuminate about 11 yards in front of your feet! The batteries can last up to 72 hours while on the highest setting too. When you do need to replace them, you just need to grab C2032 lithium batteries, which are easy to find and very affordable!

These headlights come in three colors: red, blue or gold. You can grab the pair you think will go best with your Crocs. Set them up and you’ll be ready to go!

They’ll be perfect for night walks outside, whether you’re exercising or running to your car to grab something you forgot in the trunk. You could also simply wear them inside instead of slippers, especially if you don’t want to turn on the overhead lights while family members or roommates are sleeping!

