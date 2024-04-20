Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve made it from Monday through Friday and the weekend is finally here. Hooray! It doesn’t take much for Us to get excited about the weekend, this upcoming weekend is special. On Monday, April 22, we’ll celebrate the environment by observing Earth Day.

Whether you’re raising awareness about climate change or looking to minimize your impact, there are so many ways to get involved. Since a holiday is on the horizon, there are tons of sales to lead up to the big day. Right now, Amazon is offering massive savings on sustainable products in honor of Earth Day. We’ve rounded up everything from climate-friendly toothbrushes to books about environmentally-sound tourism. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Jordan Green Clean Manual Toothbrush

This toothbrush set is made with the environment in mind. The soft toothbrushes are made from 90% recycled materials and come in eco-friendly packaging made from recycled paper fibers.

Get the Jordan Green Clean Manual Toothbrush for just $16 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Tieralia 5-Piece Eco-Friendly Bamboo Dish Brush Set

Make sure your kitchen is spic and span with this brush and sponge set. It comes with bamboo brushes and eco-friendly materials, including compostable sponges.

Get the Tieralia 5-Piece Eco-Friendly Bamboo Dish Brush Set for just $22 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

GOODY Planet Sustainable Round Claw Clips

Are you a claw clip collector? You’ll be happy to know you can add to your accessory collection with a sustainable style. Classic hair brand Goody has a three-piece set of assorted claw clips made with renewable plant-based materials. Best of all? The teeth don’t snag your hair!

Get the GOODY Planet Sustainable Round Claw Clips for just $5 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Native Lavender & Rose Deodorant

Stay fresh and clean for up to 72 hours with the help of Native’s aluminum-free lavender and rose-scented deodorant.

Get the Native Lavender & Rose Deodorant for just $13 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Wooly Heroes Dryer Balls

Over the years, wool dryer balls have risen as alternatives to dryer sheets that irritate skin and contribute to air and water pollution. The Wooly Heroes Dryer Balls dry clothes faster, reduce energy use, deliver smooth, static-free garments, and can be reused for up to 1,000 loads.

Get the Wooly Heroes Dryer Balls for just $21 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Dixie EcoSmart 100% Recycled Fiber Paper Cups

Enjoy your meals with these eco-friendly cups. They come in four eco-chic designs and lids and sleeves so you can sip when you’re on the go.

Get the Dixie EcoSmart 100% Recycled Fiber Paper Cups for just $16 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper with Active CleaningRipples Texture

Make sure your bathroom stays stocked with plush tissue that won’t irritate your bottom. Cottonelle’s Ultra Clean 24-pack has earned Amazon’s Forest Stewardship Council certification as its made with materials from well-managed forests, recycled materials and other controlled wood sources.

Get the Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper with Active Cleaning Ripples Texture for just 25$ (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

This sulfate-free, dermatologist-tested body wash gently cleanses skin while nourishing the skin barrier. Aveeno has a goal set to have 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025.

Get the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash for just $12 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Packs

Achieve streak-free dishes with the help of this powerful dishing detergent. They come in a dissolvable film that is safe for dishwashers and features 90% plastic-free packaging.

Get the Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Packs for just $22 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Honest Company Clean Conscious Unscented Wipes

These gentle wipes are safe for babies but work well on other family members. They are made with over 99% water, have seven transparent ingredients, and are recognized by the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Best of all? These plant-based wipes disintegrate in 8 weeks.

Get The Honest Company Clean Conscious Unscented Wipes for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Twinings Organic Japanese Matcha Powder

Get an energy boost with the help of this organic, plant-based Japanese matcha powder.

Get the Twinings Organic Japanese Matcha Powder for just $11 (originally $22) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Laundress Delicate Wash

Delicate items deserve gentle cleansers that won’t irritate the fabric. This delicate wash is made with bio-based ingredients to clean delicate items like lingerie, undergarments, sleepwear, and evening wear.

Get the Laundress Delicate Wash for just $25 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Sustainable Tourism on a Finite Planet 1st Edition

Take a deep dive into international tourism to learn tools and solutions to lower the impact of tourism worldwide.

Get the Sustainable Tourism on a Finite Planet 1st Edition for just $48 (originally $62) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Tide Power PODs Hygienic Clean

Remove tough stains with these laundry capsules. The Amazon bestsellers received the Green Circle certification for energy efficiency.

Get the Tide Power PODs Hygienic Clean for just $16 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Doctor’s Best Nattokinase

These supplements are certified for packaging efficiency by Amazon for reducing air and/or water in the product or packaging for more efficient transit. These enzymes help support circulation and cardiovascular health.

Get the Doctor’s Best Nattokinase for just $30 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2024, but are subject to change.