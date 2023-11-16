Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Early Black Friday deals at Wayfair are here! Included in the massive sale are deals on items you need, like home goods, bedding and holiday essentials. It’s a shopping win in every sense!

Whether you need a new rug or a fresh Christmas tree ahead of the peak holiday season, now is your time to get ahead of the savings and catch a good deal. Shop now before stock runs out!

Home Needs

1. Breezy Weaves: Rugs are a household must which can sometimes be the star of the room. This versatile rug is a flatweave, which doesn’t cling much to shoes or feet — and it’s 43% off!

2. Geometrically Neutral: For those who like to break up the monotony of home decor, this elegant rug, featuring neutral colors and sharp squares, will elevate any room in your dwelling!

3. Flouncy Florals: Seeing bright colors and florals can make anyone smile. This option is an indoor/outdoor rug which has the potential to liven up any room colorfully (and it’s 49% off)!

4. Va-Va Vanity: Having a place to store all of your grooming and beauty needs is essential. Grab this single-bathroom vanity set for a choice that emphasizes organization.

Holiday Essentials

5. Christmas Tree, O’ Christmas Tree: A Christmas tree made from cashmere and 51% off? Sign Us up!

6. Reach For The Sky: For those who prefer taller Christmas trees, this option from The Twillery Co. ranges in sizes from 6.5′ to 14′.

7. Sprucin’ Up: Did you know there are different variations of Christmas trees? This chic spruce comes in different heights, and it’s 52% off!

8. Compact Christmas: We get it. Sometimes, there is simply not enough space to set up a Christmas tree (New Yorkers, we’re looking at you). Grab this slender option for a trusty tree which conserves space and money (it’s 60% off)!

Bountiful Bedding

9. Head In The Clouds: Who doesn’t enjoy sleeping on a plush pillow? This option by Tempur-Pedic uses plush memory foam for support, and it’s 34% off right now!

10. Back to the Classics: Everything is about the “aesthetic.” Perfect your bedroom’s look with these microfiber duvet cover set that helps eliminate wrinkles and comes in 19 colors!

11. For Your Posture: Sealy Posturepedic is known for crafting beds that help with back posture. This pillow top innerspring mattress is moisture-wicking and has cooling technology for a good night’s sleep!

12. Microfiber Comfort: Often, sheets and comforters can get worn out quickly due to frequent washing. This set is fade-resistant, and it’s 30% off!

13. Relax Your Memory: Nothing beats sleeping on a memory foam mattress. SealyCool offers a breathable moisture-wicking option, and it’s 51% off!

Looking for more? Explore all deals at Wayfair here!

