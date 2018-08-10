Leith is an Us Weekly reader favorite for a reason! The Nordstrom-exclusive brand merges downtown-girl style with versatility. Leith has mastered the art of designing feminine wardrobe staples that can be mixed and matched to show off your personal style.

From stunning floral mididresses to comfy bodycon dresses, the budget-friendly brand has quickly won over our hearts and closets. Check out our favorite Leith picks below!

Suede Pump

These magenta heels will add the perfect dose of color to your shoe collection. However, if you’re not a big fan of brights, scoop up the pump in four additional shades, including a multi-colored print and classic black.

Shop it here: Leith Parker d’Orsay Pump, $69.95

Tie Waist Culottes

Wear these trendy culottes everywhere from the office to casual outings with friends! The all-purpose pants will look fabulous no matter how you style them.

Shop it here: Leith Tie Waist Culottes, $69

Kimono Maxidress

This kimono maxidress is the ultimate date night look! Slip into metallic gold sandals or go with embellished pointed-toe statement flats if you’d prefer to keep it dressy without adding height.

Shop it here: Kimono Maxidress, $47.40, was $79

Suede Clutch

If you’re a minimalist who prefers chic understated pieces, then say “hello” to your new go-to clutch. A simple flap-over design and playful tassel come together to create one beautiful bag. Order this clutch in two neutral shades (black and cognac) and two brights (pink and mustard).

Shop it here: Suede Clutch, $49

Tie Waist Shorts

Nothing says fab yet relaxed quite like a pair of dressy shorts. The loose cut and bright red lipstick shade scream summer. Tuck in a crisp white V-neck tee to play up the shorts’ casual appeal or a ruffled blouse to turn the glam up a few notches.

Shop It Now: Tie Waist Shorts, $59

Side Knot Tee

Need to stock up on basics? Leith has you covered. This side-knot design puts a stylish twist on the traditional white tee. Pair it with jeans or dress pants and step out in heels or flats.

Shop it here: Side Knot Tee, $45

Grab these fun, affordable pieces and loads more from the Leith section at Nordstrom — all pieces are under $100!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!