This Black Friday Cashmere Deal Is Almost Too Good to Be True!





Bring on the chilly weather! With the autumn season in full swing, it’s necessary to have a variety of cozy knits on hand for a stylishly snug wardrobe. From pullovers, cardigans, jackets and more, we can never go wrong adding these finds to our closets. At Shop With Us, comfort is our middle name, so we always browse the racks for fashionable pieces that are easy to wear and we’re totally obsessed with all things cashmere. An elegant, luxurious fabric that feels like silk against our skin, there is no better way to tackle the colder temps for the winter months ahead.

The classic sweater that packs plenty of drama

We love making a chic statement with a comfy topper. A great way to tackle the cold temps while stepping out in style, we take pride in expanding our outerwear collection. So naturally, once we spotted the Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater, we just had to get our wallets ready.

Our favorite detail is the ribbing for added texture. Dubbed as a luxurious and well-made piece buy shoppers, this sophisticated piece makes for a fabulous essential.

With sizes XS to XL currently available, now is the time to scoop up this find before it sells out.

See it! Grab the best selling Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater, originally $189 today available for just $64 + Free shipping with code HOORAY — You save 64%!

OR

The classic cashmere top that goes with our entire closet

Not your style? We’re also loving this boatneck cashmere sweater that’s 50% off at Nordstrom!

Over 400 loyal Nordstrom shoppers are loving the coziness of this staple tunic. With a modern shirttail-hem cut, we can pair with a standout shirt underneath, or simply enjoy the plush of this cozy top. This must-have features tiny pointelle stitches above the shoulders that make it just that much more stylish and ensures we look good from near and afar. The cashmere tunic comes in a variety of trendy colors from the classics, to fun neon tones!

See it! Grab the Shirttail Wool & Cashmere Boatneck Tunic originally $129, now on sale for just $65 at Nordstrom — You save 50%!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!