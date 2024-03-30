Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Haven’t you heard? Hair bows are the ultimate accessory! The dainty hairpieces dominated this year’s awards season. During the 2024 Golden Globes alone, celebs like Rachel Brosnahan, Allison Williams, Sarah Snook and Zoe Lister-Jones accessorized their glamorous looks with neatly tied bows. The hype around hair bows has been around for some time. And Just Like That… star Sarah Jessica Parker even launched her very own bow collection in late 2023. Whether you blame it on balletcore or credit the coquette-inspired aesthetic, hair bows are still picking up steam with our favorite celebrities and influencers. Frankly, it seems like the trend is here to stay.

Most recently, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo donned the accessory during a recent trip to the White House. The Giggly Squad podcast host uploaded several Instagram and TikTok posts of her all-white ensemble, which included the RPZL Kate bow in her half-up, half-down hairstyle. DeSorbo’s co-sign of the viral trend further proves how the trend continues to thrive.

If you head right over to Amazon, you can score DeSorbo’s exact hair bow for just $20! The RPZL Kate Aligator Clip Bow is super seamless. While other bows require actually tying a neat bow, this celeb-approved option comes pre-tied. It even comes with a clip to keep it secure.

The best thing about this accessory is that you can wear it with any outfit style. Are you heading to an Easter event? It looks amazing with dressy outfits, like the one DeSorbo wore to the White House. Do you want to elevate to a casual blue jeans and white blouse look? This bow works for that too. You can pair it with frilly socks to add a romantic contrast to street-style ensembles.

Plus, you can clip it onto a wide range of hairstyles. If you’re rocking a top knot, you can clip this bow onto the front or the back of your look. Perhaps you’re wearing a protective style like braids? This bow would be so great to recreate DeSorbo’s half-up, half-down style.

If you’re looking for a trendy hair accessory that you can use to upgrade your springtime looks, check out this Paige DeSorbo-approved hair bow. This clip is so versatile — be sure to snag it for just $20 on Amazon!

