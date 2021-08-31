Shop Meghan King’s Limited-Edition Amazon Collection Before It’s Too Late

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown is on! You only have 30 hours to browse a limited-edition fashion collection from The Drop, Amazon’s exclusive line curated by influencers. Think of it like Black Friday or Cyber Monday without all the stress. Today’s collection features pieces designed by Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King. She may be a King, but this stylish star is the queen of fabulous fashion. We can’t wait to rock all of these trendy looks that are $70 or less — from luxe loungewear to darling dresses. But act fast: The clock is ticking, and time is running out!

This Olive Green Mididress

This gorgeous green dress is the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall. Style it like King with a pair of neutral sandals and a cross-body bag, or wear it under a coat once temperatures drop. We love the asymmetric design and button details. So flattering and fun! And since the color is called “Martini Olive,” it would be a wasted opportunity not to rock this dress at happy hour. Cheers to your new favorite frock!

Get The Drop Women’s Martini Olive V-neck Side Slit Rib Dress by @meghanking for just $70 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 1, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Tropical Top

Pretend you’re on vacation with this whimsical collared shirt, featuring animal prints and palm trees. It can be worn with a blazer for a chic work look, but it also moonlights as a pajama top if you’re in the mood for a cozy night in. This bold blouse really is the ultimate statement piece.

Get The Drop Women’s White Tropical Print Lapel Collar Shirt by @meghanking for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 1, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Matching Tropical Pants

Complete the look with these flowy wide-leg pants. We’ve seen pajama-inspired ensembles on and off the runway, so keep up with the trend with these comfy trousers. Rock these pants with the matching tropical top, or opt for a white tank and cropped leather jacket for an edgy alternative.

Get The Drop Women’s White Tropical Print Pull-On Wide Leg Pant by @meghanking for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 1, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Blue Wrap-Dress

We totally get why this dress comes in the shade “Blue Sapphire” — it’s a gem! The V-neck cut and cinched waist with a breezy body are ultra-flattering. Style this dress like King with black tights and a pair of booties for an easy fall outfit.

Get The Drop Women’s Blue Sapphire Faux Wrap Peplum Mini Dress by @meghanking for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 1, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Side-Stripe Joggers

We can’t wait to kick it in these black joggers with a sleek beige side stripe. Take these pants from day to night by adding a bomber jacket and heels. Feeling comfortable in a fashion-forward ‘fit? Dream come true.

Get The Drop Women’s Black and Beige Side Stripe Jogger by @meghanking for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 1, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

