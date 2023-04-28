Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting enough sleep is one of the most important parts of living a well-rounded, healthy life. You need adequate rest to give yourself the energy to get through the busy day ahead. Plus, being well-rested can help to keep your immune system strong and support your mood. Getting some good Zzzs at night is just as important as the meetings and errands that fill up your packed schedule during the day.

However, as much as we need a good amount of sleep every night, sometimes it can seem impossible. There are several reasons that you might not be able to sleep. For instance, you might struggle with body aches and pains that keep you up at night. Or, your mattress is getting on in years, but you’re not quite ready to get a new one.

Alternatively, you might have a lot on your plate (remember that packed schedule we mentioned? Of course you do, it’s packed!), and you’re having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep while your nervous thoughts swirl.

If you’re struggling to get the rest you need, investing in a high-quality mattress pad is one of the best solutions. Mattress pads are soft, plush covers that you can put over your mattress that give you a much-needed extra layer of cushion to help your body get comfortable and drift off to sleep quickly and soundly. They’re made from various materials, from soft, cooling bamboo to cloud-like polyester blends.

You might feel overwhelmed with options if you’re new to the mattress pad search. Every Amazon search that you try leads you to pages upon pages of results with few answers. On top of that, not all mattress pads on Amazon are created equal. While some might look amazing on paper, quickly jumping to the reviews will tell a story of a much more lackluster product.

With so many different products and opinions, it’s hard to know just what mattress pad is right for you. Luckily, we’re here to help with a list of the five best mattress pads you can find on Amazon.

Factors To Consider When Getting a New Mattress Pad

You’ll want to consider many factors when you begin your search for a new mattress pad, with the most important being material, size, and cushion.

Material

When it comes to mattress pads, you want something that will last you for a long time. As such, looking into the materials a company uses to make its mattress pads is essential. Polyester, cotton, and bamboo are the most common fabrics used to make mattress pads. Of course, personal preference is paramount when choosing your desired fabric, so you’ll want to consider your sleeping tendencies.

For instance, if you tend to sleep hot, you may want to consider getting a mattress pad made of bamboo, which is very breathable and allows you to cool down if you happen to overheat in your sleep. Alternatively, if you sleep cold, you might opt for a thicker mattress pad made of a cotton or polyester blend.

Size

Naturally, you want to invest in a mattress pad that’s the proper size for your bed. However, some mattress pads might say they’re the proper size on the label but have minimal stretch to help you easily adhere to your bed. You’ll want to look out for mattress pads with deep, stretchy, fitted bed skirt pockets to easily slide your desired mattress pad onto your bed.

Cushion

You’ll also want to figure out how thick of a cushion you want for your mattress pad. If you need a mattress pad to protect your existing mattress and add light cushioning, a thinner cushioned mattress pad will suffice. However, if you struggle with aches and pains or are dealing with an uncomfortable mattress (or both), opt for a mattress pad with a thicker cushion and amount of fill material.

The Best Mattress Pads on Amazon

eLuxury’s Bamboo Mattress Pad: Best Overall

There’s no better option for hot sleepers than eLuxury’s Bamboo Mattress Pad. This mattress pad features a top layer made of soft and cool-to-the-touch rayon derived from bamboo. Inside is a unique poly-fiber fill that offers lasting support without decreasing airflow.

Unlike many other mattress protectors, eLuxury’s poly-fiber fill comprises millions of tiny rolled-up balls of material that allow it to retain its shape, even after many nights of sleeping on it. Moreover, eLuxury’s Bamboo Mattress Pad features 18” fitted skirt pockets, making it well-suited to a wide array of mattresses.

In addition to being the perfect choice for those who tend to sleep on the warmer side, eLuxury’s Bamboo Mattress Pad is also made of hypoallergenic materials, making it a great option for those who deal with allergy symptoms. The Bamboo Mattress Pad features a medium level of cushion, ideal for those who could do with a bit of additional support for their back and joints.

Because it’s made with quality, durable materials, eLuxury’s Bamboo Mattress Pad is well worth the investment.

Best Option for Cleaning

If you’re looking for a mattress that’s easy to clean, try a mattress pad with a top layer infused with copper yarn that helps absorb and diffuse the body heat of those sleeping on it. You should also look for an option that has antiviral and antibacterial properties, which can help prevent germs and odors from building up on your mattress and sheets between washes.

However, when looking for a mattress pad, comfort, breathability, and overall support should be the top priority—not cleaning. The thickness of this mattress pad’s fiberfill feature detracts from its breathability, making it less ideal for warm sleepers.

Best for Kids

When shopping for kids, grab a mattress pad that features a cotton top layer and down alternative filling.

Cotton is an absorbent fabric, meaning this pad is good for moisture-wicking and protecting your mattress from spills. As such, it could be a good option for those with young children but isn’t necessary for adults. This option also features a box stitching design to prevent it from moving as you shift in your sleep.

Best Cheap Option

Amazon offers a wide array of different mattress pads at a low price point. However, it’s clear the discounted pricing is due to a decrease in quality compared to the other mattress pads on this list. Many cheaper Amazon mattress pads are more akin to a mattress topper, made of thin polyester fill and a cotton top layer.

Though some of these cheaper options are Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they’re held to a high-quality standard of material and are hypoallergenic, the durability of their mattress pads is questionable.

While perhaps not the best option for those needing a mattress pad that offers sturdy support and cushioning, the cheapest mattress pads available could be an option for college students and young adults looking for light base padding for their existing mattress at a minimal cost.

Best for Minimal Support

Those looking for a cheaper bamboo mattress pad might turn to mattress pads that feature a breathable bamboo top layer and a light-down alternative fill. While soft, a down alternative layer is quite thin, meaning it might not be the best pick for those needing back and neck support. Similar to the cheaper mattress pads, an option like this is ideal for those requiring a minimal cushion.

Our Top Pick

After careful consideration, it’s clear that eLuxury’s Bamboo Mattress Pad is any sleeper’s dream. It features durable, quality bamboo and polyester fiber materials that users can enjoy for years to come. On top of their great product design, eLuxury is also a Veteran-owned company based in the United States that’s been in the game for over a decade, so they know what they’re doing.

When looking to make your bed more comfortable and improve your sleep overall, check out eLuxury’s Bamboo Mattress Pad for a layer of plush, breathable support that you’ll be sure to love.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!