These Gift Boxes From LifeToGo Make the Perfect Holiday Presents

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

‘Tis the season to celebrate with loved ones. And there’s no better way to show how much you care than by giving a curated gift box. LifeToGo has a wonderful selection of holiday box sets, from skincare to spices. These curated gifts feature beauty, wellness and culinary favorites. Read on to shop our top picks. Happy Holidays!

American Provenance Men’s Gift Sets

With all-natural ingredients like lemongrass, eucalyptus and bergamot, American Provenance Men’s Gift Sets are perfect for the gym, travel and life on the go.

Get the American Provenance Men’s Natural Gift Sets for just $23 (originally $25) at LifeToGo!

Dr. Botanicals Cleanse & Hydrate Superfood Discovery Skincare Set

Feed your face with Dr. Botanicals Cleanse & Hydrate Superfood Discovery Skincare Set. Grapefruit, watermelon and kale are just some of the fresh-from-the garden ingredients.

Get the Dr. Botanicals Cleanse & Hydrate Superfood Discovery Skincare Set for just $22 at LifeToGo!

Elements Truffles Calypso Gift Box

Go beyond the basics and gift hand-crafted, vegan drinking chocolate and artisanal chocolate bars infused with cardamom, lavender and turmeric.

Get the Elements Truffle Calypso Gift Box for just $36 (originally $40) at LifeToGo!

Sanara Skincare Complete Tranquila Collection

Give the gift of relaxation with this Hydrating body butter, soothing Rosehip Seed Oil and peace-inducing candle provide all the elements for an at-home spa day.

Get the Sanara Skincare Complete Tranquila Collection for just $178 (originally $198) at LifeToGo!

Spiceology Steak Lovers Flavors Variety Pack

Spiceology Steak Lovers Flavors Variety Pack is a carnivore’s best friend. Add some Cowboy Crust Cajun Rub or Greek Freak Mediterranean Rub for a spice-induced culinary experience.

Get the Spiceology Steak Lovers Flavors Variety Pack for just $36 (originally $40) at LifeToGo!

Waka Coffee Holiday Gift Bag

Good mornings are guaranteed with Waka Instant Colombian Coffee, a freeze-dried instant coffee set that comes complete with cheery gift bag and collapsible cup.

Get the Waka Coffee Holiday Gift Bag for just $38 (originally $42) at LifeToGo!

