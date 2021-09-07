Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Searching for some staples for the upcoming season that will match all of your autumnal outfits? Look no further! The newest selection of styles from Amazon’s The Drop just arrived. But act fast: This curated collection is only available for the next 30 hours. Designed by fashion blogger @karinastylediaries, these stunning finds are elegant and affordable — everything is $70 or less!

We love that you can mix and match these three pieces to elevate your fall fashion. Karina is the queen of the neutral color palette — just scroll through her Instagram for the ultimate style inspo! Consider these pieces key elements of a tonal capsule collection — all you need to do is add a coat or pair of shoes to complete the look. And boom! You’re good to go. Time is running out, so shop these limited-edition everyday essentials from The Drop before it’s too late!

This Slip Dress

This soft and stretchy sling dress is perfect for date night. With a drapy cowl neck, adjustable crossover straps and an elastic back waist, this midi fits like a glove. Throw on a leather jacket and heels for an easy fall ‘fit!

Get The Drop Women’s Curds & Whey Sling Dress by @karinastylediaries for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 8, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Half-Zip Pullover

We just found the sweatshirt of our dreams! Designed for comfort, this half-zip pullover in Whisper White is made from a soft French terry knit. It’s chic enough to wear out to lunch or on your way to the gym. Plus, you can even adjust the bottom for a tighter or looser look.

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Half Zip Pullover by @karinastylediaries for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 8, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Ruffle Swing Dress

Let loose in this breezy swing dress! With a ruffle neck, string cuff and button collar, this fashionable frock is all about the details. And you have two gorgeous colors to choose from: Whisper White and Desert Sage. We can’t wait to wear this dress with tights and booties once temperatures drop!

Get The Drop Women’s Ruffle Neck Dress by @karinastylediaries for just $70 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 8, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!