Elevate Your Fall Fashion With These 7 Trendy Tall Boots

These boots were made for walking! There’s just something about new shoes that puts a spring in our step, and we get extra giddy when fall rolls around. It means that boot season is finally here! We love a cute sandal in the summer heat, and a classic heel brings out our inner Carrie Bradshaw — but once we slip on a pair of boots, we immediately feel in our element. No other type of shoe makes a fashion statement quite like a bold boot. It’s like chic armor for our feet, shielding us from the cold and elevating our #OOTDs in the process.

A tall boot is especially striking, elongating our legs and giving us some added strength. Ever notice how most female superheroes wear tall boots? It’s no coincidence! When it comes to shopping for knee-high boots, it can be challenging to find the right balance of comfort, support and style. That’s why we did a deep dive to find some of the best boots for fall that check all the boxes. Strut into autumn with these seven sophisticated shoes — all from Amazon!

These Lace-Up Heeled Boots

This bestseller on Amazon comes in a variety of different styles and colors, so you can mix and match. One satisfied shopper left this glowing review: “The perfect heel height, the perfect stretch, the perfect chic toe box . . . I love everything about these boots and know I’ll wear them over and over again this season.” Sold!

Get the N.N.G Women Boots Winter Over Knee Long Boots Fashion Boots Heels Autumn Quality Suede Comfort Square Heels, starting at $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Low-Heel Suede-Inspired Boots

Comfort is key when picking a pair of over-the-knee boots for everyday use. With a flat heel and fabulous fit, this designer-like option fits the bill.

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Low Heel Thigh High Over The Knee Flat Boots, starting at $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Quilted Riding Boots

We adore all of the darling details on these knee-high equestrian boots. From the fur-lined interior to the fashionable gold buckles and zippers, these PENNYSUE shoes are a shoo-in for fall.

Get the PENNYSUE Womens Knee-High Riding Boots Side Zipper Low Heel Fur-lined Boots, starting at $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These White Western Boots

Giddy-up into fall with these trendy white cowboy boots. Team them with dresses or pants for an instantly edgy look.

Get the Richealnana Cowboy Boots for Women Embroidered Square Toe Distressed Pull-On Cowgirl Knee High Western Boots, starting at $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Slouchy Heeled Boots

Multiple shoppers said that these boots fit “perfectly”! The relaxed silhouette, 3-inch block heel and suede-inspired material makes these stunners effortlessly cool.

Get the RF ROOM OF FASHION Women’s Stacked Heel Slouchy Knee High Boots (Slim Calf), starting at $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Over-the-Knee Leather Boots

Warning: These sensational shoes may stop traffic. Since the heel is only 1.5-inches high, you can easily take these boots from day to night.

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Over The Knee High Low Block Heel Riding Boots, starting at $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Snakeskin Boots

Feeling like a party animal? Then you should rock these sassy snakeskin boots with 4-inch heels. One shopper says they’re “like magic.”

Get the WETKISS Womens Knee High Colorful Snakeskin Boots Mid-Calf Snake Print Booties High Heels Pointed Toe Zipper Slouch Shoes, starting at $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.



