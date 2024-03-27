Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The countdown is on, dear readers! I’m running a half marathon (13. 1 whole miles) for the first time at the end of April. While I’m excited to accomplish such an amazing goal, I’m equal parts nervous. Will the weather hold up or will I get caught in the pouring rain? Am I going to make a PR (personal record) and finish faster than I ever have… or will I get overwhelmed and fall behind my pace group? There are so many things that I’ve been considering as I prepare, but building a durable and comfortable race-day ensemble is something I don’t feel too worried about.

I’ve already tested out the leggings, sports bra, sneakers and running vest I plan to wear on race day. The only thing left on my agenda is snagging some form of outerwear. I came across this bestselling hoodie on Amazon and it’s exactly what I need! Best of all? It’s on sale for under $10!

Get the Hanes Full-Zip Hoodie for just $9 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

The price tag isn’t the only reason I’m eyeing the Hanes full-zip hoodie. It’s made from a combination of soft and stretchy material that won’t irritate my skin while I’m running. Plus, it’s lightweight enough that it won’t weigh me down when I wear it. On the other hand, I can quickly tie it around my waist if I start to feel a little too warm. Best of all? It’s not super bulky, so it will fit underneath my running vest.

The classic hoodie and drawstrings are two other helpful features. The weather was awful during last year’s half marathon and I watched from the comfort of my living room couch as many runners got drenched from head to toe. Having a hoodie with adjustable drawstrings can protect me in case the weather isn’t in my favor!

I’m going to rock this hoodie in the color black, but there are other options available. Shoppers can snag it in seven shades, including a pink hue named amaranth, briny pink, dada gray pa heather, process blue, white and navy in women’s sizes S through XXL.

It currently has over 51,000 ratings on Amazon, 32,000 of which are perfect five stars. “I absolutely LOVE this jacket,” one shopper shared before sharing they’d purchased it three times. “I have purchased a lot of Hanes products in the past and have never been disappointed. This jacket, being a Hanes product is everything I think of: soft cotton, quality stitching and always COMFY!” Sounds like a winner to me!

I’m looking forward to testing out this hoodie before race day. If you’re looking for a lightweight outerwear staple to keep you both warm and comfortable this spring, make sure you check out this $9 hoodie while it’s still 61% off!

