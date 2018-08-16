Luxury accessory lovers, there’s a tiny Tory Burch accessory your closet deserves ASAP! The brand — worn by celebrities like Pippa Middleton and Kate Bosworth — is best known for its sleek, minimal and dependable bags. If you’ve had your heart set on taking home your very own purse, then you’d better hurry and grab one of its bestsellers while Nordstrom still has it in stock.

The Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain bag has a compact design meant for keeping your load light and travel-appropriate. It has three compartments, storage for cards and an external slip pocket.

A classic black and gold look makes it a beautiful day-to-night style. Wear this $118 leather wallet to polish up a loose tank and jeans or slip it on with a bodycon dress. If you prefer a color other than black, then the wallet purse is also available in apricot and navy.

For a more playful statement accessory, grab this bag in its colorful floral or geometric print versions for $398.

GET IT ON SALE: Get the Robinson Leather Wallet on a Chain for $118 (down from $295) to add some luxury style to your accessory collection.

