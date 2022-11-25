Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love Black Friday as much as the next shopper, but let’s be real — rifling through bins and finding the best deals can be a struggle. Luckily for you, we found the best Black Friday deals to help make your shopping experience smooth on the stressful day.

These stylish products will wiggle their way into your heart — you’ll want to snatch them up before the holiday rush of Cyber Weekend starts. Keep scrolling and Shop With Us for these sweet deals!

This Thobe

Gorgeous and flowy! Snag this Indian Thobe before it runs out of stock! It’s super comfortable and will make the perfect beach cover-up for a tropical getaway during the winter. It comes in two trendy colors: blue and black, and you’re sure to adore both of them. The vibrant blue has a hot pink design on it and will get you in the vacay spirit instantly. The black is just as classy and features a colorful neckline of corals, blues and greens. You can’t go wrong either way!

Get the Indian Thobe today for $102!

This Perfume and Rollerball

Designed by the Grammy-winning Toni Braxon, this “airy fragrance” is made of lemon mist, coconut water, orange flower, white jasmine and more. It comes with a spray and roller, so you can take it on the go and never stop smelling sweet.

Get the Breathe Bundle today for $72!

This Sheet Set

Luxurious and comfy! This 400 thread count sheet set comes in six pastel colors: lavender, sand, sky, white, stone and seaglass. It’s up for grabs in a twin, full and king size, and is made from ultra-soft cotton.

Get the Farm to Home Sateen Sheet Set for $40 today!

This Gold Necklace

You’ll love this necklace! It’s made from 14k gold vermeil and sterling silver, and has an adjustable chain which can make the necklace range from 19-21”.

Check out these enthusiastic customer reviews:

“I absolutely love my Love Lariat Necklace. I have had so many compliments,” one wrote. Another shopper added, “The quality is excellent and they’re beautifully dainty! I LOVE the pieces.” Someone else wrote that she “purchased this adorable LOVE necklace and it is truly adorable.”

Get the Love Lariat Necklace today for $67!

This Tie-Dye Midi Skirt

Spice up your outfit with this tie-dye midi skirt! It comes in five fun designs, all of which will elevate any ensemble you style. It ranges in XS-XL and you’re sure to find one that matches your unique aesthetic!

Get the Simone Tie Dye Midi Skirt today for $34!

