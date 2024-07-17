Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to Amazon Prime Day, this ain’t my first time at the rodeo! I’ve been a seasoned shopping writer for five years now, so I know the good deals when I spot them. I found the 20 best Prime Day Deals still remaining in the big event, and they start at just $4!

We’re now closing in on the final hours of Amazon Prime Day for this season, but many of the event’s hottest sales are still intact. From household essentials to cleaning staples as well as fashion and beauty items, Amazon still has many top sellers on sale. Scroll down to see major discounts on both big ticket items like the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum that’s now $120 off and smaller wins like the viral Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo that’s now just $23! But you’ll want to act quickly — today is the last and final day to scoop these up at a discount!

1. Lash Lengthener: Make your lashes look like you’ve got extensions with the Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum that’s been bought over 30,000 times in the last month by shoppers — was $68, now $48!

2. Turn It Up! Great for backyard barbecues and beach days is the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker that you can now get for 34% off — was $149, now $99!

3. You’re Cute Jeans: Get your jean rotation ready for fall by shopping the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans that are now 62% off — was $80, now $30!

4. Plumpest Pout: Much of Hollywood uses the Laneige Lip Sleep Mask to keep their lips plump and hydrated and it’s now 30% off — was $24, now $17!

5. A Teeth Tune-Up: Right now you can get the Philips Sonicare toothbrush, bought by over 70,000 shoppers in the last month, for 45% off its usual price — was $110, now $60!

6. A Mane Staple: Beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston, the Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo is sure to get your strands in tip-top shape — was $30, now $23!

7. Sought-After Sandal: Bought at least 4,000 times in the last month, these sought-after sandals are a summer wardrobe staple for shoppers — was $50, now $28!

8. Pack on the Protein: Stock up on your daily protein with the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder that’s now 31% off — was $47, now $32!

9. A Health Hot Pick: Beloved by celebrities and influencers alike, you can score nearly $100 the Oura Ring, which helps you better track your sleep and health data — was $499, now $404!

10. A Household Essential! It may not be the sexiest pick, but when you see the way this Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner can get your floors clean, you’ll be glad you got it — was $124, now $82!

11. Summer Staple: A chart topper in the Amazon sunscreen department, shoppers rely on the Elta MD Tinted Face Sunscreen to keep their skin protected throughout the summer — was $45, now $34!

12. A BIG Deal: Rare is it that you see the super cleaner, the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum on sale, but you can now get it for $120 off — was $470, now $350!

13. Luxe Lip Liner: Rivaling many more expensive lip liners is the NYX Creamy Lip Liner that’s been bought by over 10,000 Amazon shoppers in the last month — was $5, now $4!

14. Luxe Lotion: Not only will the Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream transport you to a tropical destination with its scent, it’ll also make your skin feel silky soft — was $48, now $41!

15. Roast, Boil, Bake and Fry! These are just a few of the things you can do with the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, now 29% off — was $120, now $85!

16. Smart Security: Keep your home and business safe and monitored with the Blink Mini Smart Security Camera that has motion detection, two-way audio and an easy setup — was $50, now $30!

17. Top Tier Storage: Great for food saving, meal prep and storage, this set of four Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers is beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers — was $40, now $30!

18. Blemish Banisher: Give blemishes the boot with the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch, now 20% off its typical price — was $12, now $9!

19. Softest Sweatshirt: On top of this flattering hoodie’s Prime Day discount of 43% off, it also has an additional 20% off coupon, so you can get it at a steal — was $53, now $20!

20. Very Viral: The L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion took TikTok by storm, and you can now get it for 36% off — was $17, now $11!