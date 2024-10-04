Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe it? We’re already in October. It feels like we were just celebrating the end of summer with Labor Day and now we’re officially in fall. Whew! Time is flying. Since the seasons are passing at the speed of light, we’ve got to work overtime to keep our wardrobes stocked with everything from slimming sweater dresses to plush fall-approved fabrics.

When it comes to fall fabrics, we can’t get enough of butter-soft suede and striped corduroy pieces. We love rocking silky fall pieces, too. Silk-like fabrics feel so light on the skin and are perfect for transitional days when the weather starts cool and warms up over time. From trendy skirts to formal dresses, we compiled the best silky fall pieces on Amazon. Best of all? They’re all available for under $50. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: ‘Tis the season for layering. This silky white tank is an ideal option for in-office days — was $25, now just $22!

2. Soft Two-Piece: Get your beauty rest in style, courtesy of this silky two-piece shirt and pajama pants set — $30!

3. Night Sweats: If you get a little sweaty while you sleep, you’ll feel ultra-comfy in this silky spaghetti strap shirt and short set — was $20, now just $15!

4. Silky Trousers: You’ll look sophisticated and chic when you step foot in these satin black trousers — $30!

5. Boho Breeze: Long lantern sleeves and subtle ruffles along the bodice helps this silky blouse serve BOho chic style — $29!

6. Gorgeous Gown: You’ll be gorgeous in green when you show up to formal events in this eye-catching one-shoulder dress. It features slimming ruching across the stomach — $46!

7. Casual Cutie: Keep things cool, calm and collected in this short-sleeve blouse — $26!

8. Magenta Cargo: If you love rich hues like magenta, you’ll want to add these silky cargo-style trousers to your cart ASAP — $!

9. Baggy Babe: Shoppers who love loose-fitting pants, these olive green pants for just what you need. They feature a high-waist design and drawstring attachment — was $41, now just $38!

10. LBD: Everyone needs a luxurious little black dress. This long-sleeve mini features a sassy plunging neckline — $38!

11. Date Night-Approved: There’s no doubt about it. You’ll turn heads when you show up to your next date night in this luxe-looking midi dress. It features chic cap sleeves and subtle cut-outs — $50!

12. Flirty Frills: Serve boss babe vibes in this long-sleeve blouse. The mock-style neckline features subtle ruffles and flouncy butterfly sleeves — $20!

13. Silky Slit: If the weather isn’t too cool in your hometown, you might want to check out this midi-length dress. It has a sassy slit that shows a little skin — $48!

14. It-Girl Outerwear: Bomber jackets are a hit every fall. This silky number will rake in tons of compliments — was $40, now just $28!

15. Signature Slip: If you ask Us, no fall wardrobe is complete without a silky slip skirt. The midi-length skirt comes in so many different shades, including a trendy animal print option — was $50, now just $29!