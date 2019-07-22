Save $75 With Our Exclusive Code on This Truly Stylish Smartwatch





The thing about most smartwatches is, well, they look like smartwatches. They tend to stick out like sore thumbs, taking only functionality into account and ignoring fashion. We want something that will not only go with our outfits but enhance them, all while improving our daily life with its impressive tech features. Basically, what we want is a Skagen smartwatch!

Specifically, the Skagen Falster 2 is everything we imagine the perfect smartwatch to be. Powered with Wear OS by Google™, this watch can basically do it all and impress everyone around us with its stylish sensibilities. The Falster 2 already sounds like a dream, but things are about to get that much dreamier because we have an exclusive $75-off discount code for our readers and our readers only!

See it: Get the Falster 2 smartwatch (originally $295) for just $220 with code USWEEKLY75 at Skagen! Offer ends August 4, 2019.

This best-selling smartwatch is available in 10 colors with interchangeable straps. For a sophisticated vibe, the magnetic mesh is a stunning choice, or we can keep it sporty with sleek silicone. The Falster 2 has a modern, round face, some versions of which are encrusted with black hematite stones framing the case. The hardware also comes in hues of gold, silver, black, rose gold and grey.

We can, of course, tell time with this watch, but this watch can also tell us so many things, thanks to Wear OS by Google™. We can run quick searches, read our texts, see incoming calls, check the weather and be reminded of important tasks with personalized notifications. With Google Fit™, we can keep track of our heart rate and activity, making it a major must-have for our health and fitness journey. One of those activities can even be swimming laps since this watch is totally “swim-proof.”

Another extremely convenient feature of this futuristic watch is the ability to check out at millions of stores and restaurants with Google Pay™. Forget your wallet? No problem! You won’t need it.

See it: Get the Falster 2 smartwatch (originally $295) for just $220 with code USWEEKLY75 at Skagen! Offer ends August 4, 2019.

This smartwatch’s battery power is seriously impressive. Its battery-efficient dial design provides up to 24 hours of use on just one charge so we can stay connected all day and night. When it’s time to charge, just grab the included magnetic charger and relax as this watch rapidly charges up to 80% in just one hour.

Skagen was founded three decades ago with inspiration from the Danish coastal town of the same name. The brand emulates the town’s “warm spirit and minimalist mindset.” With just one glance at the Falster 2, Skagen has not only succeeded but surpassed all expectations.

Wear OS by Google™ works with any phones running Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 10+. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries. This offer is not applicable on the Falster 1, Falster 2 Charger, Watch Straps or any previous purchases.

Once we connect our Falster 2 with our phone, we’ll be ready to take on the world. Hold on, just let us ask our smartwatch to switch to some world takeover music first. Okay, let’s do this!

See it: Get the Falster 2 smartwatch (originally $295) for just $220 with code USWEEKLY75 at Skagen! Offer ends August 4, 2019.

Google Fit™, Google Pay™ and Wear OS by Google™ are trademarks of Google LLC.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!