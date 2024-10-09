Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Between finding fashionable new pieces for fall and head-turning dresses for holiday parties, there are a lot of occasions to shop for. While I love wearing something new to every event (happy hour drinks, brunch or work) I can’t justify the cost. Instead, I find versatile numbers that can be styled over and over again without my wardrobe feeling tired.

When I stumbled across this Skims dress lookalike on sale for $24 on Amazon, I bought one in every color. This is one of the best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals to scoop up for fall and winter, but you’ll have to act fast. There’s just a few hours left until Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight, October 9.

Get the Reoria Long Ribbed Bodycon Dress for $24 (originally $47) on Amazon!

Currently on sale for a whopping 48% off, there’s a lot to love about this long-sleeve Reoria dress. The buttery-soft fabric consists of 92% modal and 8% spandex. Plus, it comes in eight colors. Whether you’re looking for a new little black dress or something bold like fiery red, there’s a Skims lookalike dress for everybody. At a price like this, it’s a no brainer to buy one in every hue.

Just like the iconic Skims version, this beauty slips right on and instantly conforms to your body shape. Shoppers can’t stop talking about the versatility of this dress. Pair it with a button down shirt and sneakers for a casual daytime outfit, or pair it with gold jewelry and heels for date night. The options are endless!

One shopper raves, “I am obsessed with these dresses. I have the black and nude one. I am 5’10 and about 200 pounds and these fit so comfortably (granted I do wear shapewear with them but you don’t have to if you don’t want). They are really good quality, thick but not sweater-like. And they’re long! 10/10- want it in every color!”

Another five-star reviewer writes, “I’m a grandmother, so I didn’t want a dress that was like a bodycon on me. I weigh 123 pounds am 5’4 and I ordered a medium, which made me worry it would cling to me too much. However, it’s perfect. It has a contour to it, which gives me a waist, but I can move, breathe and even eat while wearing it.”

The verdict is in: This is the most versatile dress of the season. It’s currently 48% off, ringing up at just $24. The sale ends tonight, October 9, so secure the deal ASAP. If you need us, we’ll be adding one in every color to our shopping cart.

Get the Reoria Long Ribbed Bodycon Dress for $24 (originally $47) on Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more Reoria fashion items and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Prime Day fashion deals here!

Please note, all prices mentioned in this article are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.