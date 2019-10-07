The Skinny Levi’s Overalls You Can’t Go Through Fall Without





Overalls are among the fiercest and most fearless pieces we have in our wardrobe. They made a major entrance into the fashion world without looking back, gliding effortlessly from farm to runway in a snap — and when it comes to fall, there’s no way we would make it through the season without at least one fresh pair in our arsenal!

If we’re going to buy just one pair of overalls this year, though, we’d better make our purchase count. How can we guarantee our success? By turning to Levi’s! It’s arguably the most trusted denim brand in the world, consistently producing high-quality and ultra-chic pieces. This pair of overalls is no exception, and their skinny fit is seriously a dream!

See it: Get the Skinny Overalls for just $70 at Levi’s!

Shoppers say these Levi’s are the “best overalls ever.” They are majorly “obsessed” with them and keep describing them as “super cute and comfy.” They’ve easily gained the approval for all-day wear without pain, chafing or stretched-out fabric. Plus, they just look so good on! One shopper said they’re “so flattering and really shape your body,” which is extremely important for a one-piece ensemble. Slip a belt through the loops at the waist to accessorize and cinch your silhouette even further!

These overalls are made of a soft cotton with a hint of elastane to allow for stretch and movement. They have a skinny fit all the way through and a cropped ankle, so they work for any stature. We can always cuff them too! Up top we’ll find adjustable shoulder straps, and over on the side we’ll find a zipper to make for an easy on and off situation. Our biggest grievance with most overalls is how long it actually takes to get them on and off, so this zipper is clutch!

Another reason we’re so into these Skinny Overalls is that they’re made with Levi’s sustainable Water<Less technology. We may not often consider it, but so much water is used up and wasted in the production of our clothing. Levi’s is taking a stand against that with this technology and has saved over two billion liters of water so far. Eco-friendly is the way to be, and this cute piece just makes it so easy!

Outfit options are endless when it comes to a good pair of overalls, and styling ourselves will be easier than ever. Layer this pair over a tank top, a T-shirt, a turtleneck, a sweater, a bodysuit or even just a cute bralette and that’s it! You’re done! Finish up with any footwear. A simple canvas sneaker could work, but we’d just as quickly reach for a loafer, a lace-up bootie or a wedge. This means we can wear these overalls all year long — not just during fall! Add in the fact that they’re available in both blue and black and we’re set!

Yet another reason we can’t get enough of these Levi’s is the fact that they’re so affordable. Some pairs of jeans cost way more than this, and this “one-piece style statement” is basically an entire outfit just on its own!

While we never used to consider American Gothic to be a source of style inspiration, it’s almost 2020 and things are changing — for the better! Plus, with Levi’s modern twists, premium materials and flawless designs, overalls are here to stay. Now we just need them to stay in our closet!

