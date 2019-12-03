



Cyber Monday may be over, but Dermstore is officially making Cyber Tuesday a thing and we are here for it. The savings just keep on coming — so if you missed out on something you needed over the past few days or are still looking for fresh gift ideas, you’ll be glad you stopped by here!

For Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Dermstore is offering 25% off top brands and exclusive gifts, including one at the very top of probably everyone’s wish list this year (and every year): a sleep set from slip. This celebrity-favorite brand is loved by so many top stars, including Kim Kardashian, Sophie Turner, Ashley Graham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley!

Get the slip Beauty Sleep Collection (originally $119) for just $89 with code TUESDAY at Dermstore! Code valid through December 3, 2019.

It’s already incredible that we can grab this slip set for under $90, but it’s even more incredible when we consider that its full value is actually $135. This is a gift that anyone would appreciate. Sleeping on 100% ultra-fine mulberry silk? Yeah, we all want to live that life of luxury. The best part is, this two-piece set not only includes slip’s famous pillowcase — but a sleep mask too!

The pillowcase in this set is so much more than something to sleep on. It’s an anti-aging tool too, and all we have to do is lie down on it. Unlike typical cotton pillowcases, the silk on this one may keep skin soft, never stretching, irritating or inflaming it — or leaving it covered in deep, red creases come morning. Those with acne may find this pillowcase is amazing for their skin too!

Get the slip Beauty Sleep Collection (originally $119) for just $89 with code TUESDAY at Dermstore! Code valid through December 3, 2019.

This pillowcase isn’t only beneficial for our skin, but our hair too. Since it claims to reduce friction, that means it won’t pull on our hair cuticles. One shopper called it “life-changing for frizzy hair,” keeping it smooth and behaved even overnight!

The sleep mask is also a must-have for preserving our beauty. Made of the same silk as the pillowcase, it may help prevent signs of eye fatigue so that when we wake up after an eight-hour slumber, we don’t look like we haven’t slept in days!

Even though the mulberry silk is of such high quality, these products are actually machine washable — which we love. Make sure to use a pH neutral detergent! slip uses non-toxic dyes in all of its products, so the quality of this set should uphold for a long, long time. Speaking of time, we’re running out of it, so make sure to grab this set for 25% off before Tuesday is over!

Get the slip Beauty Sleep Collection (originally $119) for just $89 with code TUESDAY at Dermstore! Code valid through December 3, 2019.

Looking for something else? Check out more from slip here and the rest of Dermstore’s Cyber Tuesday sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!