Smart Snacking: Mozaics, Veggicopia, Hope & Sesame, Shar Snacks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are always on the hunt for new healthy snacks. Always. It’s a never-ending journey. We might find one brand we like, but when we start to eat the same thing every single day, we tend to get a little sick of it. That’s why we like to have a variety of yummy options that will keep our stomach (and our tastebuds) satisfied!

Our go-to destination for smart snacking? LifeToGo. It’s a lifestyle marketplace filled with health and wellness products of all kinds, and when it comes to keeping your pantry stocked, there’s no better place to be. Here are some of our top snacking picks!

Mozaics

These organic, popped (not fried!) veggie chips are made with green and yellow peas, but they don’t taste like eating a bag of raw vegetables. They’re beautifully seasoned. Filled with plant protein and dietary fiber, they’re one of the smartest snacks around. Which flavor do you want to try first — BBQ, salsa or sea salt?

Grab a pack of Mozaics chips at LifeToGo!

Veggicopia

You are going to need some for those chips, right? Veggicopia can provide! These all-natural, gluten-free, vegan dip pods are shelf-stable and make for a great pair with either some Mozaics or maybe some raw vegetables. Your flavor options are an original creamy hummus, a red pepper hummus and a black bean dip!

Grab a pack of Veggicopia dips at LifeToGo!

Hope & Sesame

Feeling thirsty? Let Us introduce you to Hope & Sesame. You’ve tried soy milk, oat milk, almond milk, coconut milk, etc., but have you given sesame milk a shot yet? These vegan beverages contain all nine essential amino acids, plant-based protein and twice the vitamin D of dairy milk (with less sugar). Your flavor options are chocolate, chocolate hazelnut, vanilla, original and original unsweetened!

Grab a pack of Hope & Sesame Sesamemilks at LifeToGo!

Shār Snacks

Shār Snacks makes 100% organic trail mix that will keep your energy up whether you’re literally hitting up a hiking trail or just trying to get through a long day at work. This mix contains just nine ingredients, with zero sugar or sweeteners, from small family farms. The packaging is reusable, biodegradable and compostable, so this is really a feel-good find in every way!

Grab a pack of Shār Snacks Impossibly Good Trail Mix at LifeToGo!

Looking for more? Shop all food and drink options at LifeToGo here and check out all of the other products on the site here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!